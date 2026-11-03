Bill Belichick’s Family “Breathing a Sigh of Relief” After His Secret Split From Jordan Hudson

It has reportedly been over a year since former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and model Jordon Hudson split, although news of their breakup only became public last month. However, recent reports have added another layer to the story. According to Page Six, while Belichick’s family has breathed a sigh of relief following the split, they remain cautious about Hudson’s continued involvement in his professional life.

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“There’s definitely a sense of relief now that Bill and Jordon have split, but the family’s concerns haven’t completely gone away,” a source told Page Six, while also adding, “Bill’s family never really had an issue with the age difference between him and Jordon. Their concerns were more about how involved she had become in his professional life.”

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This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!