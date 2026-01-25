Peyton Manning Doesn’t Want Sean Payton to Hold Anything Back Against Patriots

The Denver Broncos are heading into a massive playoff game with a major challenge: their starting quarterback, Bo Nix, is out for the rest of the season with a broken ankle. This leaves the team’s Super Bowl dreams in the hands of backup Jarrett Stidham. While many fans might be nervous about starting a player who hasn’t played all year, head coach Sean Payton is staying bold and confident in his decision. Broncos legend Peyton Manning is also backing the move.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I know one thing: don’t hold anything back in this game,” Manning said in one of the recent episodes of Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan. “If you got a good play, if you got a trick play, if you got something you think might work, go for it. It’s a long offseason if you don’t win this game, so you might as well go for it.”

Manning believes that starting Stidham actually gives Denver a secret advantage because the opposing team, the New England Patriots, doesn’t have any recent footage to study his style. In many ways, Jarrett Stidham is an unknown entity, and could be the Broncos’ biggest advantage going into such a high-stakes clash.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: Broncos vs Colts Aug 11 August 11, 2024: Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham 8 during NFL preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. John Mersits/CSM. Credit Image: John Mersits/Cal Media EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20240811_zma_c04_274.jpg JohnxMersitsx csmphotothree282108The Broncos have performed well this season, especially when they’re the underdogs. As things stand, they are 5-1 in games where they weren’t the favorites, with their only loss coming against the Chargers in Week 3. Beating the Bills was quite a statement victory, especially considering they were 1.5-point underdogs at home.

That underdog mentality now falls squarely on the shoulders of Jarrett Stidham, for whom this moment has been years in the making. Even though he has spent most of his time on the sidelines since Bo Nix took over, he told reporters that his preparation never changed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“Yeah, I think every week – going back to when I was backing up Russ(ell Wilson), I’ve prepared the same very single week like I am the starter,” Stidham said. “Obviously, it hasn’t been that way minus two weeks. So, my preparation hasn’t changed one bit. And yeah, that’s just kind of how I view it,” Stidham said on Wednesday while addressing the media about his readiness for his upcoming game.

It’s not the first time a team finds itself in such a situation. Eight years ago, the Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback, Carson Wentz, suffered an injury towards the end of the regular season. This meant that the team was forced to rely on backup QB Nick Foles, who stepped in and led the Eagles to a Super Bowl win over the Patriots.

As for Stidham, he was originally drafted by the Patriots back in 2019. Now 29 years old, he hasn’t thrown an official pass in a game since the end of the 2023 season. His confidence against the Patriots stems from three seasons in Coach Payton’s offensive system, giving him a deep understanding of the playbook.

ADVERTISEMENT

If Stidham and the Broncos manage to defeat the Patriots this weekend, it will force the Broncos to go all-in with Stidham at the helm.

Peyton Manning explains the reason behind Sean Payton’s unwavering trust

In professional football it’s all about having a smart strategy and executing it perfectly on the field. When a coach with Sean Payton’s legendary resume speaks so highly of a player, it should be understood that the coach has deep, deep trust in the player, built gradually over years through constant practice.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Manning was asked about the reason for Sean Payton’s QB decision, he said, “I think Sean has a good feel for Stidham and knows the plays that he likes. And you know, certainly Stidham doesn’t get the same amount of reps that Bo does during the regular season, but he had lots of training camp reps and played in the preseason.”

Peyton believes that Jarrett Stidham fully understands the team, meaning he can run the offense exactly as it was designed, handle complex blocking strategies, and manage the smallest of details that usually decide whether a team wins or loses.

Even though Stidham may not have as many practice reps as the starter during the regular season, his extensive work during training camp and the preseason gave him a solid foundation. This familiarity allows Payton to call plays early in the game that build Stidham’s confidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ultimately, by showing complete faith in Stidham, Payton is challenging the rest of the roster to step up. The message is clear: the quarterback is prepared and capable, so there are no excuses for anyone else.

This moment for the Broncos isn’t about looking at the long-term future or making big predictions; it’s about immediate trust, and in Payton’s eyes, Stidham has already earned his spot on the team.