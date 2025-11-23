Browns Legend Bernie Kosar Calls for Support After ESPN Announcement

Cleveland Browns legend Bernie Kosar has issued an emotional plea for support as he prepares to go public with his medical journey. The former quarterback is set to appear on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown. The message, delivered directly by Kosar himself on social media.

“Honored to share this journey 🙌🏻 Tune in tomorrow on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown at 12:08 PM ET. Support my mission with the go fund me link in my bio,” he posted on X.

The longtime Browns star is expected to outline the medical setbacks, uncertainty and perseverance that have defined his recent months. His GoFundMe page details the full scope of his fight. Kosar has been battling advanced liver cirrhosis. The campaign launched to help cover medical needs. As of now, they have raised $142,123.

Just a few days ago, Kosar finally underwent the liver transplant he’d been waiting several months for. The operation came after a prior surgery date was abruptly canceled due to the discovery that the donor liver was infected, an alarming development that had forced doctors to delay the transplant and stabilize Kosar through multiple additional procedures.

Last week, he was taken into surgery once again, and this time, the outcome brought relief to the entire Cleveland community.

”Hey, I’m out and I’m feeling good,” Kosar shared in a brief Instagram video following the operation. ”I’m ready to enjoy the rest of the week and the rest of our lives.”

The NFL also issued a statement supporting the Browns icon, stating, ”All of us are thinking of Bernie at this time. Bernie means so much to so many people throughout Cleveland and around the country.”

Ahead of Sunday’s home game, the Browns showed a message on the scoreboard in support of Kosar, as players and fans alike gave an ovation to a man still integral to the identity of the franchise. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said he exchanged messages with Kosar the night before his surgery and referred to Kosar as “a special Cleveland Brown.”

He added that the deep love between Kosar and generations of fans is a strong one. During his career from 1985–1993, Kosar led the Browns to three AFC Championship Games while throwing for more than 21,000 yards and 116 touchdowns.

Kosar thanks his donor as he begins the road to recovery

In the days following his transplant surgery, Kosar gave emotional thanks to the family of the person whose liver ultimately saved his life. Speaking with Cleveland’s FOX 8 I-Team, he said he struggles to find words strong enough to honor their generosity.

“I can’t love, thank, and appreciate them enough,” he said. “Rest assured, I’m getting out of here to see them ASAP.”

Donor Bryce Dunlap, 21, of North Olmsted, died suddenly due to a medical emergency. His mother, Kim Kane, confirmed the family had requested a directed donation, asking that her son’s liver go to Kosar after learning he was in critical condition.

“My ex-husband and I looked at each other and said, ‘Bernie Kosar is going through some terrible stuff,’ and we said, ‘put Bernie on the list,'” Kane told the I-Team.

Everything moved quickly once medical evaluations confirmed the match. LifeBanc, the regional organ-donation network, would not discuss specific cases but said all transplant decisions meet national fairness standards. Kane said her son, an avid sports fan who since childhood had wanted to help others, would have been proud to give someone else a chance to live.

She told her family’s story publicly in hopes of persuading others to become donors. Kosar said doctors had struggled to stop his internal bleeding before he got the transplant, and he was in a precariously unstable condition. Now recovering at University Hospitals, he said his mission has changed.

“It’s really a super blessing,” he said. “My thoughts and prayers are so with them right now. I can’t thank them enough. I am so thankful and blessed.”

Kosar said football once determined his course, but he believes his purpose from here on out is to bring awareness of the lifesaving effect of organ donation.