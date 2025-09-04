Calls Mount Against ESPN Schedule as Eli & Peyton Manning Skip 7 Game Weeks

Football fans, get ready! The legendary Manning brothers, Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, are back on ESPN this NFL season with their fan-favorite “ManningCast.” They’ll be bringing their unique brand of commentary to 12 big-time matchups, including a special broadcast during the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Yes! You heard that right, there will be 12 matches, which means the legendary duo will be skipping out on 7 game weeks.

The ManningCast, produced by Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, operates on a planned, limited schedule, not a full season. This intentional design, agreed upon by ESPN and Omaha from the start, allows Peyton and Eli to keep the broadcasts fresh with diverse guests while balancing their personal lives. It’s not about them skipping games; it’s a deliberate, creative, and business decision to maintain the show’s unique and engaging format.

As the 2025 NFL season kicks off with the Eagles and Cowboys facing off, ESPN is dialing up the excitement with the return of one of its most popular programs. Thanks to the chemistry between the two Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks, the show has become a huge hit. ‘ManningCast’ schedule for the 2025 NFL season features a curated selection of some of the league’s most anticipated games and biggest teams, all set to receive the unique analysis and commentary from Peyton and Eli Manning.

The 2025 ManningCast Schedule

WEEK 1 (Sept. 8): Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears

WEEK 3 (Sept. 22): Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens

WEEK 5 (Oct. 6): Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

WEEK 8 (Oct. 27): Washington Commanders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

WEEK 9 (Nov. 3): Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys

WEEK 10 (Nov. 10): Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers

WEEK 11 (Nov. 17): Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders

WEEK 12 (Nov. 24): Carolina Panthers vs. San Francisco 49ers

WEEK 13 (Dec. 1): New York Giants vs. New England Patriots

WEEK 15 (Dec. 15): Miami Dolphins vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

WEEK 18 (Jan. 3): TBD

WILD CARD (Jan. 12): TBD

Their first game of the season will be a classic NFC North showdown in Week 1 between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears. But here’s an interesting tidbit: while the schedule is set, one of the brothers won’t be covering his former teams. As of now, Peyton Manning isn’t slated to broadcast any Denver Broncos or Indianapolis Colts games. Eli, however, will get to call a New York Giants game in Week 13 when they go up against the New England Patriots.

Before the season starts on Thursday, September 4, Omaha Productions released the complete 12-episode lineup for the “ManningCast,” which has brought in anticipation for the first week of games. But the release has also caused some disappointment based on the 2025 schedule. The scarcity of episodes ensures that multiple teams out of the 32 franchises in the league won’t get airtime. This, in turn, has resulted in a flood of responses, especially from hardcore supporters.

Fans sound off on the limited schedule of Peyton Manning and Eli Manning

The return of the “ManningCast” marks a huge win for NFL fans, but the release of the 12-game schedule has generated a strong response online. With 32 teams in the NFL, only covering 24 of them has left some passionate fans feeling left out. Peyton Manning shared the schedule through a social media post on his Instagram account, captioning the post as: “Let’s watch some football together. Manning Cast Mondays are back.”

The “ManningCast” has always been a limited-run show, but social media has been full of the rawest fan reactions to this year’s announcement. Fans are disappointed that their favorite team won’t get the Manning treatment this year. And so, a significant number of fans have taken to social media to voice their disappointment over which teams were left off the 12-game slate.

One simply asked, “No Broncos?”—a sentiment echoed by many who expected to see the Manning brothers break down their old stomping grounds. The Seattle Seahawks also didn’t cut, prompting the quick jab, “No Hawks?” Meanwhile, Buffalo Bills fans, who have watched their team become one of the AFC’s most consistent contenders, were stunned to see them absent. “TF no Bills?” one fan demanded.

The Indianapolis Colts, Peyton’s first NFL home, were also left out, and their fan base noticed. One disappointed follower commented, “Not covering the Colts game :/”—a reminder that both Manning-linked franchises are off the slate this year.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Some fans questioned the schedule’s structure itself. One commenter pointed out a noticeable gap, asking, “No week 2? Wtf is that about?” The schedule’s choices also drew criticism, with a fan commenting, “2 Dallas no Denver. Wow, poor choices.” The NFL schedule-makers are giving their fans a treat with a doubleheader. It’s not that the duo are skipping on the weeks, but instead they are participating in a planned limited schedule by the organisers.

In some cases, the frustration was directed at the network, with one fan stating, “One of the worst things to watch in sports. ESPN does better.” Well, to reason out the cause behind the skipping of 7 weeks is to keep the creative freshness. ESPN had initially proposed a 10-game approach, which has now been extended to a 12-game approach.