Cam Newton Announces Major Return to Streaming as NFL Legend Reveals New Prime Video Project

When former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton opened his 27,000-square-foot Atlanta production facility last year, it was part of his broader plan to build a media empire. Over the past few years, Newton has deliberately built an owned-media business, with his “4th & 1 With Cam Newton” podcast and the interview show “Funky Friday” serving as highlights of his media career.

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However, 2026 brought a setback when ESPN laid Newton off earlier this year as part of a major round of layoffs following its merger with NFL Network. That didn’t stop him from expanding his media career, though. Now, the former Panthers quarterback is launching a new weekly quarterback-focused conversation series under his 4th & 1 Podcast banner.

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Per Deadline, Newton is bringing “4th & 1 Presents: Quarterback Club” to Prime Video. The show is being produced by Newton’s Iconic Saga Productions and distributed in association with Creator Sports Entertainment Network (CSEN). Newton will host the weekly series, bringing together rising rookie quarterbacks, established quarterbacks, and retired quarterback legends.

As Deadline reported, the conversation will focus on the experience of playing the quarterback position, including pressure, mental hurdles, and triumphs, rather than simply reacting to the week’s games. The first episode of the series will premiere on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, on Prime Video, followed by weekly episodes on Wednesdays.

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Meanwhile, the series is being filmed at Iconic Saga Studios in Atlanta. It carries significant weight considering Cam Newton has spent the last several years building an actual media-production operation. The Panthers’ legend opened a roughly 27,000-square-foot production studio in South Fulton, Georgia, designed specifically for content creation.

“Quarterbacks carry a city every Sunday, then get a few minutes at a podium to explain it,” said Newton. “Quarterback Club is the room where we can finally be honest, with each other and with the fans.”

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For now, though, it hasn’t been revealed who will appear on the show’s first episode on Wednesday. However, the quarterback-focused show is particularly logical for Newton, as he’s the former Heisman Trophy Winner and an NFL MVP.

The development gained momentum after ESPN laid off Cam Newton earlier this year. The network’s decision to part ways with Newton came just a year after ESPN signed him to a multi-year deal and expanded his role on First Take. However, the former Panthers quarterback has made it clear that he holds no grudges against his former employer.

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“You can’t make me hate ESPN,” said Newton.

Now, with “Quarterback Club,” Newton appears ready to turn another chapter of his football career into an opportunity to build his own platform. With his experience as an MVP quarterback and his growing media operation behind him, the series could give fans a different look at the position through the eyes of those who have lived its pressures firsthand. Whether Newton can turn that access into a must-watch weekly show will become clearer once the first episodes arrive on Prime Video.