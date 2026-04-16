Eagles Fan, Part of Artemis II Crew, Gets Flooded With Requests to Join Jason Kelce’s Wife Kylie’s Podcast

Essentials Inside The Story This female astronaut takes her love for the Philadelphia Eagles to unimaginable heights

One small but symbolic act turns into a viral moment

Growing buzz around a potential link-up with Kylie Kelce hints at something fans are eagerly waiting to see unfold

For a long time now, the Philadelphia Eagles have been known to have some of the best fans anywhere in the world, but this time, NASA astronaut Christina Hammock Koch is literally taking the phrase “out-of-this-world fans” to the next level.

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Whereas Eagles fans have been renowned for always showing their loyalty to the team regardless of how well or badly it has done, Christina Hammock Koch, part of the Artemis II mission, has taken their loyalty to a whole new level in more ways than one. By including football as one of her favorite pastimes when working at the edge of outer space, the astronaut demonstrated that being an Eagles fan can be done literally in space.

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In one viral status, Christina Hammock Koch shared that the journey from Earth into space included one important thing – confetti from the Super Bowl LIX, which resulted in many fans requesting her to join Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie Kelce’s, podcast.

“Going to the Moon may have been my Super Bowl, but I sure loved watching yours. (I watch Eagles games on Earth, too.) My husband introduced me to this team and city—gritty, hard working and embodying the underdog mentality. Now I’m all in. As a surprise for him, I flew confetti from Super Bowl LIX around the Moon. Go birds!” she shared on her Instagram post.

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While Koch hails from Grand Rapids, Michigan, she adopted the ‘Underdog Mentality’ through her husband, a dedicated Philadelphian. Since then, she hasn’t just joined the fandom; she has elevated it to 238,000 miles above Earth.

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This isn’t the first time that Christina Koch has shown her fandom in space. During her record-breaking 328 days on the International Space Station in 2020, she even watched the Eagles beat the Cowboys through a special broadcast from NASA.

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Later in 2022, she shared a photo from the International Space Station showing her support for Philly sports. Even from space, she was ready for game day, wearing an Eagles hat and a Phillies jersey.

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By bringing Eagles confetti to the moon, she is honoring the incredible bond shared by fans everywhere. It’s her way of bringing a piece of the team’s spirit to the stars. As she does her part as a dedicated fan, comments underneath her post suggest that she should open up more about her experience on Jason Kelce’s wife’s podcast.

Fans want the “moon queen” to appear on OG Eagle’s wife’s podcast

Kylie Kelce used to prefer staying out of the spotlight. But in 2024, she decided to start her own podcast to talk about things that truly matter. Back then, she famously said:

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“My main focus is the theme that it’s always been – if you’re going to have to talk about me, you should talk about things that matter.”

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The show, Not Gonna Lie, became a huge hit almost instantly. Kylie has already interviewed big stars like Michelle Obama and Ed Sheeran. Now, fans want her to talk to someone who is making history in space, who is none other than Christina Koch.

Koch, a mission specialist for the Artemis II mission that launched in April 2026, became the first woman to travel around the Moon. While her career is in the stars, she has a very grounded connection to Kylie. Both are huge Philadelphia Eagles fans.

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Supporters have flooded social media with comments, calling on the duo to appear in a podcast together. One fan commented on the potential pairing, stating, ‘Fans would love to see two queens on a single platform,’ while another urged, “@kykelce @nglwithkylie YOU KNOW WHAT YOU HAVE TO DO!!!!!!!!! Our Philly Queen and our Moon Queen!!!! @astro_christina”

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Another fan commented with “ Ohh @nglwithkylie and @kykelce, do we have a guest for you! 🚀💚”

Similarly, a third fan wrote, “@nglwithkylie PLEEEEEASE have this stellar woman on your pod!!!”

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It’s going to be so interesting to see Kylie and Christina dive into meaningful topics. Space is a great subject, but for Christina, getting to podcast with the wife of a Philly legend is definitely a ‘wish come true’ moment. And fans are aware of it. And fans are aware of it, requesting Kylie with comments like:

“Cannot wait to see you on @nglwithkylie”

Another one said, “@newheightshow @nglwithkylie gotta invite CK to the show!!! Go Birds!!”

This potential meeting makes perfect sense because Kylie often uses her show to talk about women’s empowerment and female athletes who break barriers. Even though her husband, Jason, has retired and her brother-in-law, Travis, plays for the Chiefs, Kylie remains a loyal “die-hard” Eagles fan.

Having a guest like Koch, who literally broke the atmospheric barrier while cheering for the Birds, would be a perfect way to highlight a woman who has reached the ultimate heights.