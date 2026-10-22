“So Sorry”: Bernie Kosar and More Send Condolences as Browns Legend Shares Tragic Personal News

While playing for the Cleveland Browns, wide receiver Josh Cribbs won three Pro Bowls. The records have stayed with him even after he retired from the league in 2017. But now that Josh is going through a tough time, the fandom he has earned in Cleveland has shown itself, as supporters came together to help him mourn the loss of his father.

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“💔💔💔I Love You Dad 😭 ‘Oorah’ ‘Semper FI,’” Josh posted the video with the caption.

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In the video, Josh compiled short clips of his father as the former Browns player shared his condolences.

“So Sorry 🙏🏼 #UMatter,” Browns quarterback legend Bernie Kosar commented on the post.

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Josh had been deeply attached to his father, Harold Cribbs. In an interview back in 2012, he opened up about the role he played in his life.

“My father’s old school. I would congratulate him on teaching me to raise a family and to be the leader of the household,” he once shared. “I’m married now. I have kids. Being with my dad, my parents and growing up in that household and seeing all the problems they had with finances and the different types of issues arise, seeing how they handled it helps me handle everything I go through now.

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“My father was a perfect example of how to handle problems in a marriage, in life, with kids, stress. So when I go through it now I know exactly how to go through it and I know that there’s light at the end of the tunnel.”

Growing up, Josh had a strict upbringing. In an episode of the Daddy Duty 365 podcast, he shared that his father was a police officer. Besides being strict, his dad has been one of his biggest supporters. But at the end of the day, his duty as an officer was always the priority.

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“They were more involved not in teaching me cause they worked a lot, but they were always there,” Josh recalled in the same podcast. “So I remember a lot of times in games, my dad would have his, you know, show up in his police uniform with other police officers during the game. And then they would get a call, and they will all storm out.”

The wide receiver has learned a lot from this professionalism. After going undrafted out of Kent State, Josh overcame the odds to secure a place on the 2005 roster. A standout dual-threat quarterback with the Golden Flashes, he soon made an impact on special teams, working on coverage units and handling kickoff returns. He scored the first of his eight kickoff return touchdowns on Oct. 23, 2005, with a 90-yard return in a loss to the Detroit Lions.

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He had established himself as a dual-threat returner by 2007, taking care of both punts and kickoffs. He earned another Pro Bowl nod in 2009, when he scored a career-high three kickoff return touchdowns and became more involved in the offense.

On December 20, 2009, Joshua Cribbs set a new NFL record against the Kansas City Chiefs by returning two kickoffs for touchdowns of 100 and 103 yards. His first score broke the career record for kickoff-return touchdowns, and the second extended it in the same game.

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Years after he made his mark in Cleveland, fans have now come together to offer their support following his father’s death.

“So sorry 4 your loss my brother,” former Cleveland cornerback Joe Haden commented.

“Aww man…sorry for your loss…condolences to you and your family! 🙏🏽😢,” wrote a fan.

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“My guy! You know I love you pops. 🙏🏽😔 Only man I ever met that wasnt scared to take me home! Straight up man!! @joshcribbs16,” read a comment.

“Aww Josh My condolences to you and your family. We are so sorry to hear of your dad’s passing. We will keep your family in our prayers. 🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️” a fan wrote.

“God bless your father’s Soul and may he rest in peace 🙏 God bless your family love yall @joshcribbs16 and @mrsmariacribbs16 you guys are following in good foot steps,” chimed another.

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“My condolences 🕊️🕊️.. Your Dad was a joy to be around 😪,” a fan expressed his feelings.