Congratulations Pour In as Broncos Veteran Announces Retirement Exactly 10 Years After Being Drafted

When Justin Simmons got the call from the Denver Broncos exactly a decade ago that the team was drafting him in the third round with the 98th overall pick, it did more than offer an opportunity to the former Boston College defensive back. It also came with expectations, especially with the Broncos coming off a win in Super Bowl 50.

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He began his rookie season as a backup behind Darian Stewart, but quickly grew into a central piece of the Broncos’ secondary in the years that followed. Now, a decade after being drafted, Simmons has announced his retirement as a Bronco.

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“My time here in Denver literally shaped me into the man that I am,” Simmons said in a video shared by the Broncos on X. “To the best fans in the world and Broncos Country, thank you so much for all your support for both myself and my family. If I go back in time and talk to the young Justin Simmons, I would tell him as confidently as I could look him in the eye and say, ‘You got this.'”

Simmons spent the first eight seasons of his NFL career with the Broncos. In that stretch, the former safety was a three-time Walter Payton Man of the Year with the team and remained one of the most active players in the Denver community. He also served as a three-time captain and regularly emerged as a leading voice in the locker room through both highs and lows.

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Across eight seasons in Denver, Simmons played 118 games, started 108, and recorded 30 interceptions for 442 yards, along with 64 passes defended, three forced fumbles, 4.5 sacks, 604 combined tackles, 443 solo tackles, and 19 tackles for loss. The Broncos released him in 2024 in a salary cap-related move, after which he signed with the Atlanta Falcons, starting 16 games and finishing with two interceptions that season.

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He finishes his career with 666 tackles, 71 passes defended, and five forced fumbles across 134 games, including 124 starts. But his career was not defined by performance alone. The 10-year veteran also faced a personal setback when his father, Victor Simmons, passed away just before the 2023 season. Despite dealing with that loss, Simmons pushed through and still earned both a Pro Bowl and an All-Pro nod that year.

“My dad passed away right before the season in 2023,” Simmons added. “One of my proudest moments, we’re talking about a hard moment, but I was really proud of the way that I fought through that adversity, and I ended the year earning a Pro Bowl and All-Pro nod. And I know that would have made my dad happy.”

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After his 2024 season with the Falcons, Simmons sat out the 2025 season. Then, shortly after the 2026 NFL Draft, the 32-year-old signed a one-day contract with the Broncos to officially retire with the franchise. While that closes the chapter on his playing career, what comes next remains open. Still, following the announcement, support and congratulations quickly poured in for the longtime Broncos safety.

Fans reacted after Justin Simmons retired as a Bronco

The reaction from the Broncos fans to Justin Simmons’ retirement felt less like a goodbye and more like a collective nod of respect. Comments like, “Congrats on a great career… You are a real one.” captured that tone. It was simple, direct, and reflective of how consistently Simmons carried himself both on and off the field.

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There was also a strong emotional connection that came through clearly. One fan wrote, “We as broncos fans love you @jsimms1119!!!” and it didn’t feel exaggerated. Simmons wasn’t just productive; he was visible, accountable, and present in moments that mattered. That kind of connection doesn’t come from stats alone; it builds over years of steady leadership.

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Some reactions leaned into what made his career stand out in today’s NFL landscape. “Ten years, one jersey, and a clean exit. The rarest stat in the NFL.” That line says a lot. Longevity with one franchise, without decline narratives dominating the exit, is something very few players manage anymore.

And then there were the more personal reflections. “One of my favorite Broncos of all time! Happy you got to retire as one.” and “Congratulations Justin!! Enjoy your retirement!! Thanks for all the memories of being a Bronco!!” summed it up. In the end, Simmons leaves not just with numbers, but with genuine goodwill that most players spend a career chasing.