Congratulations Pour In for NFL QB Turned CBS Broadcaster After Announcing Major Family News

Former NFL quarterback Ben DiNucci may not have enjoyed the NFL career he hoped for, but since joining CBS as a college football analyst, the 29-year-old appears grateful for how things have worked out. More than a year into his broadcasting career, DiNucci recently took to social media to reflect on how far he has come. Along the way, he also shared a major personal update.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Every week I put on the @CBSSports jacket I’m reminded of how insane it is that I get to do what I dreamed of as a kid,” DiNucci wrote on X. “Life is fun right now… turn 30 in November, wife is expecting first child Nov 18 (still accepting name applications). Enjoy the little things, don’t take yourself too serious, have fun!!! Stop trying to be someone else; they’re already taken!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Certainly, the announcement that he and his wife are expecting their first child together caught everyone’s attention, as fans slid into his comment section to congratulate him, while also suggesting some names for the child.

“Congrats on the little one. I’ve always been partial to the name Steven. Heard it once and it always just kinda stuck with me,” one fan wrote, while another added, “I’d like to submit Rocky for your consideration.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ben DiNucci is married to Brynnan “Bryn” Recker, as the couple tied the knot in April 2025. Bryn is a former collegiate volleyball player who attended James Madison University. She and DiNucci met while attending college in 2015, according to published profiles of the couple.

Per reports, Bryn first came to light when DiNucci was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2020 NFL Draft. The couple eventually tied the knot on April 5, 2025, in Austin, Texas. Now, DiNucci and Bryn are expecting their first child together, as congratulations started to pour in once his post gained traction.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You’re killing it on the games, man. I’m sure it’s not an easy gig. And Madison is always a great name 😀,” another fan wrote, while others went to recommend names, including, “Mazel tov! James if it’s a boy, Madison if it’s a girl. Are there really any other choices?”

“Congrats on the little one. I’ve always been partial to the name Steven. Heard it once and it always just kinda stuck with me,” added another.

ADVERTISEMENT

The announcement came after the 29-year-old former NFL quarterback’s career included several stops. After being drafted by the Cowboys in 2020, he later played in the XFL for the Seattle Sea Dragons and had stints with the Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills, New Orleans Saints, and the Atlanta Falcons.

In 2025, he moved into broadcasting as a college football analyst for CBS Sports. In January this year, however, he returned to the Broncos’ practice squad after Denver quarterback Bo Nix suffered a season-ending injury. But at the same time, DiNucci continues his broadcasting job with CBS.