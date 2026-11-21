November 20 was indeed an emotional journey for former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Andre Reed. As Buffalo decided to retire his jersey number 83, he was called to their office. Hardly did Reed know that his former teammates Jim Kelly and Thurman Thomas would come to cheer for him on his big day. As Kelly left a heartwarming note afterwards, fans joined him to congratulate Reed.

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“What an honor it was to play alongside you all those years, Andre! Like you said, we were family back then, and we’ll be family forever. So many great memories on and off the field. Couldn’t be happier to see your number retired. Nobody deserves it more! Love you, brother!!👍🏻🏈 12+83=6!! GO BILLS!!!” wrote Kelly on Instagram.

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Turned out that the Bills had planned a little surprise for Reed. While the former wide receiver was greeting others in the office, Kelly and Thomas walked in wearing Reed’s No. 83 jersey to honor their former colleague. The video captured Reed’s reaction as he became emotional at the unplanned mini reunion. Even before Kelly penned what the former wide receiver meant to him, the quarterback legend also came up with an impromptu speech at the office.

“It’s an honor,” Kelly said. “We knew when both of our numbers got retired, you were going to be next, and here we are. And, you know, just how exciting it is to be able to be here for this. I know we’ve all been through a lot together, and you’ve always been my guy. I mean, there’s nobody else that a quarterback can have that is any greater than you. You’re one of the guys that made us good to four Super Bowls that we were in.”

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The Bills found a franchise cornerstone in Reed when they selected him in the fourth round of the 1985 NFL Draft. Coming out of Kutztown, Reed went on to spend 15 of his 16 professional seasons in Buffalo, emerging as one of the most reliable wide receivers of his generation.

Reed became Kelly’s favorite target during the Bills’ remarkable run of four consecutive Super Bowl appearances. By the time he retired, he had recorded 951 receptions, 13,198 receiving yards and 87 touchdowns. All three marks remain franchise records. He was equally productive in the playoffs, finishing with 85 catches, 1,229 yards and nine touchdowns across 21 appearances.

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There was also another reason for Kelly and Thomas to be there for Reed’s big day. Until now, there were only three players whose jerseys Buffalo had retired. They are Kelly, Bruce Smith, and Thomas. Now Reed joins the elite club.

“You saw his work ethic when we were in training camp together for 12 years, like, yeah, that guy is special, and he was a big part of our run to try to win a Super Bowl here,” said Thomas. “There aren’t too many people today that go over the middle as much as Andre Reed did back in the day. He took a lot of punishment, but he was always there for us.”

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There have been multiple memorable moments that Reed gave Buffalo fans. He played a decisive role in Buffalo’s 44-34 playoff victory over Miami in 1991, making every one of his four receptions count.

Reed struck early, hauling in a 40-yard touchdown pass from Jim Kelly on the Bills’ opening drive to put Buffalo on the board first. As the Dolphins attempted to stay in contention, Reed delivered another crucial score in the fourth quarter – a 26-yard touchdown reception – to help seal the victory. He ended the divisional-round matchup with 122 receiving yards on just four catches.

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Reed produced an unforgettable moment during Buffalo’s 1989 divisional-round matchup against Cleveland. Despite the Bills eventually suffering a narrow 34-30 defeat, Reed gave them an early lead with a stunning 72-yard touchdown reception.

Now, as the Bills give him one of the greatest honors, good wishes poured in from the fans.

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“This was beyond epic!! Andre was so very special❤️ Wonderful words, Jim-you helped make the magic happen! Thanks for sharing!” shared a fan.

“Growing up watching you guys was amazing! #legends 💯,” read a comment.

“SO richly deserved! I’ve wondered why it took them so long. Congratulations, @andre_reed83! 💙❤️💙🦬👏🏼🏈,” wrote a fan.

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“👏👏 congratulations!! Well deserve! Love that K-Gun Offense!! 🔥👏,” another fan wrote.

“So happy for him… I cried tears of joy when I watched the video!!!” wrote a fan.