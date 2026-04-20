Cowboys Legend Dez Bryant’s Son Prepares First Step Toward Pro Football as 3 Colleges Battle for Rising WR

Dez Bryant was a superstar for the Dallas Cowboys, famous for his amazing catches. His son has started to follow in his footsteps as the young wide receiver is already making waves with his performances at Southlake Carroll High School in Texas.

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Dez Bryant Jr.’s exploits there have helped him earn a scholarship offer from SMU, adding to the growing list of big-time colleges that want him on their team. Even though he is still just a sophomore, scouts are impressed by his athleticism. He is fast, smart on the field, and has that same competitive spark that made his father a star. So far, schools like Texas A&M and Sacramento State have already reached out to him, but the offer from SMU is special.

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“Blessed to receive an offer from SMU. All glory to God,” tweeted the youngster after receiving the offer.

While the prospect of attending SMU, located in Dallas, is exciting for Dez Jr., he is yet to make a formal choice on where he will end up going.

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Despite all the early excitement and the big scholarship offers, his father is making sure the teenager stays grounded. Dez Bryant Sr. knows how hard the journey to the pros can be, and he wants his son to focus on practice and getting better every day rather than listening to the hype. As the elder Bryant reminds everyone,

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“My son has a long way to go,” said Dez Bryant Sr.

The young player has the perfect coach to help him in his journey. His father was a famous NFL star who played 119 games and scored 75 touchdowns. He played primarily for the Cowboys from 2010 to 2017 and then briefly for the Baltimore Ravens in 2020.

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While he will be a driving force in his son’s journey, the path of getting into the NFL is going to be difficult, and that will mean Dez Bryant will have to be as transparent as he can to his son.

Cowboys legend Dez Bryant is not afraid to be a critic of his son

To be a top recruit, you have to show everyone what you can do. Bryant Jr. went to a big football camp in Dallas. He competed with over 200 other players in drills to try and get an invite to the All-America games in Florida.

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After the camp, he shared his scores on Instagram. His dad, NFL star Dez Bryant, saw the results and gave him some honest feedback on social media. He told his son that while he did okay, he still has work to do on his speed and jumping.

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“Not bad, dude! But there’s a lot you still have to improve on,” wrote the former NFL player. “You didn’t run through your 40..you didn’t run through your shuttle, and the vertical jump was unusual for you.. more technical than anything. Knowing you..I know you’re going to work on those things..like I tell you..repetition breeds confidence in the way you go about your business!”

Bryant Jr. clearly has the talent that it takes to make it to the top, but his father, who is a former pro, knows that it takes a lot more than talent to make it into the NFL. Many former legends’ sons have made it to the NFL, including Marvin Harrison and Jeremiah Trotter Jr., whose fathers were immensely successful. They have all played a huge part in their sons’ journey. Dez certainly is following that path and wants his son to be grounded, which is why he sent a reminder to his son to work hard after he posted his stats from the All-America game.

Not many can boast of an NFL legend mentoring them, and while Dez Bryant Jr. has that, it will be exciting to see if he can take the lessons from his father and be someone who can take college football by storm.