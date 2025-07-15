Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman Announces Next Career Move for Daughter Ally

”At the end of the day, our legacies are told by our kids. What’s always been important to me… I always wanted to be a dad”. That’s how Troy Aikman once put it in an interview with WFAA. And now, years away from the NFL spotlight and well into his broadcasting and business life, the former Cowboys quarterback is doing just that. Securing his legacy by helping introduce the next stage in the life of his daughter Ally. Recently, Aikman made a low-key but gleeful announcement, and it wasn’t related to football or beer. It was related to family and the next generation rising up.

On Monday, Aikman shared an Instagram story of Ally standing with a row of eager new team members, writing: “WELCOME FLIGHT CREW! Can’t wait to see what you can accomplish… Let’s go Ally!” It wasn’t a college graduation photo or a media stint, it was about Ally’s first major career step. She’s signed on with Andrews Distributing, one of the top players in the world of beverage distribution, and is on board with a new division.

Andrews Distributing, the company that manages brand alliances and geographic growth for beverage companies, wasn’t far behind. The firm posted a video to their own Instagram story, in which Ally and her teammates entered the office for the first time. The atmosphere? Rapturous celebration. “FLIGHT TEAM FIRST DAY ,” said the story. A day of meet and greets, team building, and the quiet kickoff of an emerging leader.

But this wasn’t some surprise moment. Ally Aikman, the older of Troy’s two daughters, has been forging her own trail for some time. A Southern Methodist University graduate, she’s learned marketing and branding alongside shadowing aspects of her father’s post-NFL business life. She’s made appearances with Aikman’s brand partners, shown up to major launches, and worked behind the scenes as an intern to learn the ins and outs. She’s been rehearsing for a part like this one for years. Even if the rest of the world has only recently caught up.

And if anyone knows how to do leading from the front, it’s the Cowboys legend. With his contacts, wealth, and most importantly, behind-the-scenes support, Ally is shining in her own spotlight.

Aikman’s own playbook: From football to “EIGHT” and beyond

Ally’s new beginning doesn’t stand alone; it’s part of an even larger story. Her dad, after all, is not just a Hall of Fame quarterback. He’s a businessman, too. And his post-gridiron pride and joy: A beer company called EIGHT, a reference to his signature jersey number. Aikman co-founded the business with a simple mission. A better-for-you light beer, brewed with organic ingredients, no added sugars, and just 90 calories.

When Aikman started the brand, he relied heavily on veterans of the industry to assist him in expanding. And none more so than Andrews Distributing CEO Mike McGuire. The same Andrews Distributing that Ally just joined. In the end of 2024, Aikman gave a nod to McGuire: ”There wouldn’t have been EIGHT🍺without this guy….. Thank you Mike McGuire for believing in EIGHT but more than that, thank you for your years of friendship👊🏼🍺” That bond gives Ally’s next move legitimacy.

She’s not strolling into some random distributor. She’s entering into a legacy partnership. One that her dad has helped cultivate, and one that has assisted his business in expanding statewide in Texas and nationally.

EIGHT is all over at Cowboys games, sports bars in local towns, and in health-centric crowds. It’s branded as a lifestyle beer. Something that’s clean, contemporary, and genuine. The timing couldn’t be more perfect. Aikman’s brand is expanding rapidly, with new collaborations, merch drops, and retail growth taking place throughout Texas. And having a family member on the distribution end only makes the Aikman roots run deeper in the beverage business.

This is all about passing the torch. Aikman spent a decade perfecting timing, poise, and accuracy on the gridiron. He led the Cowboys to three Super Bowl titles in the 1990s, was a six-time Pro Bowl pick, and retired his Hall of Fame career with over 32,000 passing yards and 165 touchdown passes. All while wearing that archetypal No. 8 jersey. Now he’s taking that same precision-guided strategy and applying it to family. He’s not merely watching Ally soar. He’s quietly clearing the runway. As always, he’s doing it the Cowboys legend way.