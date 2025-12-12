Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman Makes Unretirement Announcement After Airing FOX’s Dirty Laundry

Essentials Inside The Story Is Troy Aikman also making a comeback after Philip Rivers?

Cowboys legend on early career doubts in broadcasting

Aikman recalls his poor exit from FOX

Just a few days after Philip Rivers announced his unretirement to sign with the ailing Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman had to give his shot at his chance. Aikman sent shockwaves through NFL circles this week after teasing what we can perceive as an unretirement announcement.

The NFL Hall of Famer posted a video of himself grinding through a core workout and joked that if any NFL franchise is looking for a retired quarterback.

“Saw this core exercise and had to give it a try. Just in case any other teams are looking for a retired QB,” Aikman wrote.

The joking suggestion that he might still be available, paired with a flex from a man nearing 60, sent the fans into a spiral. However, it wasn’t a comeback announcement.

After leading the Cowboys to three Super Bowl titles, Troy Aikman retired at just 34 and shifted into broadcasting, a career that has now outlasted his time under center. But during a candid appearance on Sports Media with Richard Deitsch, Aikman admitted he once came surprisingly close to walking away from the booth for good.

“It was a tremendous Super Bowl. And yet, after the game, I don’t know that I felt more empty than I did at that moment in my life,” Aikman recalled. “I just thought, ‘Wow, if this is how I feel, maybe I’m in the wrong profession.’ ”

That moment came only six years into his partnership with Joe Buck, long before their eventual move to ESPN. But now Aikman says he is more fulfilled than ever.

“Every year, I’ve enjoyed it more and more. At some point, I’ll walk away. But for right now, I’m really enjoying my time at ESPN. I love working with Joe,” he said.

Aikman also joked about what would, and wouldn’t, work if he ever truly attempted an NFL comeback.

“I have always had the ability to throw a ball whether it’s baseball, football or basketball, I have always had an ability to put where I wanted to put it. And that hasn’t changed. I think my accuracy would still be on target,” Aikman said. “It wouldn’t get there as fast, and I wouldn’t be accurate as far down the field.”

His back and shoulder issues, the same ones that forced his 2000 retirement, still linger. His stance is clear: fun teases aside, he isn’t coming back.

Troy Aikman generated news this week for something much more serious: finally opening up on why he left FOX after more than two decades.

Troy Aikman airs Fox’s dirty laundry

On Sports Media with Richard Deitsch, Troy Aikman said that the breakup was not about the money, nor fame, nor a new opportunity; it was about communication, or lack thereof.

That was in contrast with what Fox became over the course of time.

“At Fox, it was really more of a mom-and-pop operation because of David Hill and Ed Gorin,” Aikman said, saying it was a workplace built on personal relationships and direct conversations. Even when leadership changed, he said executives like Eric Shanks and Brad Zager continued that culture initially. When Aikman’s contract was up in 2022, though, something dramatically shifted.

According to Aikman, FOX wholly stopped communicating with him. He said he never received a last offer, nor even a conversation about his future. Instead, FOX executives only reached out after news broke that he had signed with ESPN.

“The reason that I’m no longer at Fox is mostly due to a lack of communication,” Aikman said. “Which is ironic since we’re in the communications business.”

“I never had a conversation with Eric Shanks until he called to congratulate me on the ESPN contract,” Aikman said. “Joe had asked him the same questions… and he refused to answer.”

Now earning one of the highest salaries in sports broadcasting and serving as ESPN’s lead NFL analyst, Aikman has embraced the network’s more corporate structure. After more than twenty years as one of their most recognizable faces, he felt he deserved clarity. He didn’t get it.