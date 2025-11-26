FOX’s Tom Brady Rejected Cris Collinsworth’s Career Advice That Won Peyton Manning Multiple Awards

Essentials Inside The Story Cris Collinsworth's words proved because of Peyton Manning

Tom Brady didn't want to follow the Manning path

Peyton Manning achieved four golden years in media

The seven-time Super Bowl winner, Tom Brady, entered broadcasting with a different mindset. It was not similar to what many veteran analysts recommend. Before starting his job with FOX, Brady reached out to longtime NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth for advice, which the longtime analyst opened up before sharing Brady’s response.

”Go to the studio. Honestly, it’s exactly it’s the same thing I told Peyton Manning,” Collinsworth said on the Dan Patrick Show. “When you do the game, you’re starting from scratch every single week… Look, you’re used to getting ready for one side of the ball, your offense, against their defense. Now you have six sides of the ball that you got to get ready for,”

He listed backup linemen, coaching staffs, front-office moves, and evolving weekly storylines, while explaining six sides of the ball. However, Brady wasn’t satisfied with that.

According to Collinsworth, Brady immediately pushed back, stating, ”I love the work. I love the grind. I miss the grind. I want to do that.”

Collinsworth warned him about the booths, as they come with relentless traveling. He even reiterated the immense preparation required, a warning Brady was ready to heed. But Brady was prepared for the game he loves, and he wanted to be as close to it as he could.

The difference between studio and booth work is the difference between controlled media and a live battlefield. Studio analysts prep for five or six segments. Game analysts study two rosters, injury reports, scheme changes, historic trends, upcoming personnel decisions, and depth charts from tackle to long snapper.

It comes with pressure as well, because you can’t make a mistake, especially when you have played the sport for so long and been a master of it. But Brady was clearly eager to take on the difficult task. Nevertheless, in Year 2, FOX is starting to see the results.

Although analysts and colleagues are noticing Brady’s improvement, critics even think Brady fumbles a lot on air. For instance, on Sunday Night Football during the Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles game, TB12 mistakenly said “nicker” while explaining a play. However, the word sounded like a racial slur to many.

Later, Brady apologized, saying, “Excuse me. Landon Dickerson, right there.”

Despite these slips of tongue, sideline reporter Erin Andrews said on the New Heights podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce that the difference between Brady last year and now is “night and day.”

”I think he was the most scrutinized person to get into a booth, especially last year, right? And I’m proud of him… everyone has their opinion. And they let it be known what they thought of him. I’m not surprised because I think all of us know what his work ethic was going to be heading into the job. I think I’m more annoyed about how good he’s gotten and how quickly. I’m like, come on. Do you do everything well? This is crazy. And you look fantastic.”

On the other hand, Brady turned down the studio route, the same one Peyton Manning took, and the one that eventually earned Manning a few of the Sports Emmys.

Peyton Manning’s Emmy-winning path proves Cris Collinsworth’s advice works

While Brady went against Collinsworth’s recommendation, Peyton Manning followed it, and the results have been undeniable. Manning leaned into controlled, studio-style formats, launching the “ManningCast” with his brother Eli on ESPN2.

The alternate broadcast became an immediate phenomenon, combining film study, humor, interviews, and live reaction in a platform tailor-made for Manning’s style. The awards followed quickly. “ManningCast” won the Sports Emmy for Outstanding Live Series after its first season. It won again after its second in 2023.

Manning himself took home the Emmy for Outstanding Personality/Event Analyst, the exact recognition Collinsworth said the studio path helps create. The show added Bill Belichick as a recurring guest for 2024, further cementing its status as sports television gold.

With four Emmys in four seasons and a fifth year underway, the Manning model has been validated, and it all started with the same advice Brady declined.