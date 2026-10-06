Cowboys Legend Calls for Troy Aikman & Tony Romo to Join Jerry Jones’ Team Amid Broadcasting Career Uncertainty

It has been years since former Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks Troy Aikman and Tony Romo hung up their cleats. Both of them decided to give broadcasting a shot, hardly knowing it would not be as successful as their stint as players. Given the present situation that Aikman and Romo stand in when it comes to broadcasting, ex-Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant, a three-time Pro Bowler with the team, dropped a piece of advice.

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“Troy Aikman and Tony Romo need to be part of the Cowboys organization…” Bryant wrote on X on Oct. 5.

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Aikman led the Cowboys to three Super Bowl titles. The former quarterback didn’t taste victory until 1990, but the arrival of a talented supporting cast helped unlock his potential. With Emmitt Smith, Michael Irvin, Jay Novacek, and one of football’s toughest offensive lines around him, Aikman soon emerged as the superstar Dallas envisioned.

Aikman delivered one of the biggest comebacks of his 11th season on Sept. 12, 1999, rallying the Cowboys from a 21-point fourth-quarter deficit against the Washington Redskins. After forcing overtime, he ended the game with a 76-yard touchdown strike to “Rocket” Ismail for a 41-35 victory. After over a decade playing in the NFL, he retired in April 2001.

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Without wasting time, he transitioned into the broadcasting role, joining Fox Sports as a game analyst in 2001 and has been a common face in the broadcasting booth since then. Even though Romo joined Dallas years after Aikman left, he followed the same trajectory.

There’s plenty to admire in Romo’s career résumé, including 34,183 passing yards, 248 touchdowns, and a 78-49 record. This season, Dak Prescott broke the Dallas legend’s franchise record for touchdown passes by throwing four in the Dallas Cowboys’ 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders.

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Romo’s 14-year Dallas stint did not come with a Super Bowl win, but he dedicated his entire NFL career to the franchise, retiring in 2017. In that year, itself, he signed a three-year, $9 million deal with CBS, earning $3 million per year, which was among the higher salaries for NFL color commentators at the time.

However, with Romo facing uncertainty about his career and Aikman’s recent on-air mistakes drawing backlash, Dez Bryant made the suggestion.

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This season particularly, things have been tough for Aikman. He was in the booth during the Week 2 game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New York Giants. He mistakenly identified Tyler Davis as Aaron Donald during the ESPN broadcast. Fans were not expecting the slip from someone who has been involved in the sport for decades now.

Similarly, for Romo, fans called him out last season, as he struggled to anticipate plays. Some viewers have questioned whether his commentary shows a preference for Patrick Mahomes. What made matters worse was his off-field struggle this year.

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Weeks before the 2026 NFL season kicked off, Romo was arrested following a traffic stop as he was driving south on Interstate 43 in Wisconsin. The ex-Cowboys quarterback pleaded no contest to the operating-while-intoxicated charge on Sept. 1 and apologized for his actions. CBS initially put him on leave and last week confirmed that he will not be returning to the booth, after permanently parting ways.

Meanwhile, what sweet timing for Aikman to go back to the camp he dedicated his entire NFL career to, as his current five-year ESPN contract, worth $90 million, expires after Super Bowl LXI in February 2027.

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In case Aikman and Romo need a push to go back to Dallas, Matt Ryan might motivate them. The former Atlanta Falcons quarterback officially joined CBS Sports’ The NFL Today in 2023 and announced his NFL retirement in April 2024. In January this year, he announced his return to Atlanta as the team’s president of football.

While Dallas now has a steady quarterback like Prescott, they are likely to benefit by adding legends like Aikman and Romo to coaching or the front office.