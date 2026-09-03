“Dan Snyder Ended My Career”: Traumatized NFL Veteran Slams NFLPA Over Commanders Exit After Alphonso Smith Jr’s Demise

“Of course,” former Washington Commanders linebacker Junior Galette simply said back in 2020 when asked whether former Redskins owner Dan Snyder played any role in his rift with the team and whether he felt Snyder gave him a negative review. Galette had not played a down in the league since the 2017 season, especially after he made comments about pay discrimination.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This week, Galette reiterated his stance against Snyder while also taking a dig at the NFLPA following the death of former NFL cornerback Alphonso Smith Jr. On September 2, Smith Jr. tragically passed away by suicide at a housing community in Pahokee, Florida. He had been dealing with mental distress for years. As that happened, Asante Samuel took to X and noted:

ADVERTISEMENT

“NFL needs to start taking players serious when we reach out. Stop thinking this is a joke. Rip brother.”

Guess the Team NameDrop 500 / 500 pts Clue 1 of 5 Record book Lawrence Taylor recorded 142 career sacks, franchise record. Your answer Guess whenever you want — the fewer clues you open, the more points you keep. 500 points if you solve it now

Samuel’s comments prompted Galette to share his own story, as the ex-Washington linebacker addressed his rocky relationship with the franchise and the team’s former owner.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dan Snyder ended my career at 29 years young …I’ve been Traumatized Mortified… ain’t no one speak up for shit players DGAF what Brother Hood don’t let me get started on the so called UNION @NFLPA,” he wrote on X.

Before his rift with the Redskins, Galette’s Washington career was already unusual. After recording 22 sacks across the 2013 and 2014 seasons with the New Orleans Saints, he joined Washington in 2015. However, he then tore his left Achilles before the 2015 season and his right Achilles in 2016, forcing him to miss two consecutive seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Washington nevertheless brought him back for a third year. He finally returned in 2017 at age 29, played all 16 games, and served as a rotational pass rusher rather than a starter. Per Pro Football Reference, he played 407 defensive snaps (37% of Washington’s defensive snaps) and recorded 20 tackles and three sacks.

Following the season, however, Galette found himself amid a contract dispute with the Redskins. The team reportedly offered him a two-year deal, but ultimately withdrew it in March 2018. Subsequently, Galette alleged that Washington withdrew its offer after he spoke out about racial pay discrimination.

ADVERTISEMENT

He specifically compared his situation with teammate Trent Murphy, who subsequently received a more lucrative deal elsewhere. Things, however, escalated when Galette claimed that Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams arranged for him to work out. However, a Rams employee informed him it had been cancelled because there had been a “change of plans.”

At the same time, he also claimed that the Seattle Seahawks subsequently expressed interest and also cancelled his workout at the last minute. During an interview with The Spun, Galette was asked whether Snyder played a role in his Washington fallout and potentially gave other teams a negative review of him. Galette, meanwhile, admitted:

ADVERTISEMENT

“Of course. I feel like (former Washington Football Team president) Bruce Allen had a hand in things as well. It was unfair for me to play for such a low amount, meanwhile Trent Murphy – my white teammate – came off a torn ACL and received more guaranteed money than I did.”

Following the 2017 season, Galette did not play in the league. After his latest dig at Snyder, Breiden Fehoko responded to Galette’s comments, with the former NFL tackle agreeing with him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sorry a– players union. All of em. Puppets to the owners. Stealing money and soaking up free trips,” he wrote.

Galette and Fehoko’s comments gained traction after Alphonso Smith Jr. passed away, citing mental distress. Before his death, Smith Jr. shared a note, revealing his struggles.

“Do not cry for me! I tried everything in my power to fight the demons behind the ones that someone put into ME! I did not want to be that WAY! I know I have disappointed so many folks,” Smith wrote. “This is a DEMON in me! But not only me! It’s EVERYONE! I have HURT so many! I needed help & did not get it! I am so sorry! I am a piece of s–t! It’s a lot of you that are! I am A COWARD! A HUGE COWARD!

ADVERTISEMENT

“To my kids, daddy is SO SORRY! To my friends, I love you all, but your boy was f––d up! To my family, BABY, my MOM, my siblings, things happened to you boy, your brother while I was little that an older lady did onto me. As a result guys, I did the same onto others! Please forgive me! I am the WORST & I pray my soul rest in heaven for my heart is pure, but my BRAIN & experience is MESSED UP.”

Smith spent four years in the NFL with the Denver Broncos and the Detroit Lions. Across four seasons, he appeared in 42 games and recorded 88 tackles and eight interceptions. Smith Jr. was 40 at the time of his death.