Deion Sanders Hides His Face After Shedeur Sanders’ Costly INT Against Steelers

ByAaindri Thakuri

Dec 28, 2025 | 4:01 PM EST

The Browns may have managed a win, but it was a tough day at the stadium for Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders. In the stands on Sunday to watch the Cleveland Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, he ended up using his hat to cover his face. After a crucial interception, the father didn’t look happy with what he saw from his son, Shedeur Sanders. 

With the Browns holding a slim 10–6 lead and only 11:33 left in the fourth quarter, the pressure was on. Shedeur Sanders threw a costly interception during this high-stakes moment, prompting a viral reaction from his father. A video from the stands captured Deion Sanders covering his face by taking off his hat in visible frustration as he watched the play unfold.

Eventually, the Browns secured a 13–6 victory over the Steelers, but that moment could have shifted the momentum in the Steelers’ favor. Despite the win, the quarterback struggled to make an impact, finishing with 186 yards and one touchdown on 17-of-23 passing. His performance was marred by two interceptions and two sacks, leaving both fans and his father, Deion Sanders, wanting more.

