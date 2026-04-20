Derek Carr Once Revealed a Cheat Code to Saints Star That He Used Against Chiefs

The defense is not the only roadblock for a quarterback when he’s on the gridiron. He also has to withstand the blaring noise in the stadium, which is coming from a lot of charged emotions among fans. It makes it practically impossible for one fan to hear the one next to them, so imagine how deafening it is down on the field. New Orleans Saints QB Derek Carr, however, found a way to block it all out, which surprised part-time QB and tight end Taysom Hill.

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An NFL Films clip from the 2023 Saints vs. Tennessee Titans game caught the TE feeling around Carr’s helmet when something caught his attention. On further inspection, Hill was surprised to see the ear holes covered by black tape. He was bewildered by the genius move when he learned that Carr had been doing it for a long time.

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“That’s to block out any noise, so I can hear it clearly,” Carr told Hill. “You need to do it, brother.”

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Carr learned this trick while playing for the Raiders. He had to play in Kansas City every year, which is one of the loudest stadiums in the world. He explained that by sealing the holes, he could hear the entire play call without any static or background noise. Even though Taysom Hill has been in the NFL for a long time, he admitted he had never seen anyone do that before.

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But Derek Carr isn’t the only player who followed this practice. Russell Wilson would often put thick tape or decals over the ear holes on his helmet. Doing this helped him focus by blocking out the loud crowd noise. Sometimes, players also used this method to keep their ears warm and block the wind during cold games.

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Carr’s professional journey was defined by his long-standing loyalty to the Raiders franchise, where he served as the primary starter from 2014 through 2022. Spanning the team’s transition from Oakland to Las Vegas, the former second-round pick cemented his legacy by becoming the franchise’s all-time leader in both passing yardage and touchdowns.

Following his release in early 2023, he transitioned to the New Orleans Saints, where he led the offense for two seasons. His career ultimately came to an end in May 2025, when he announced his retirement following a persistent shoulder injury.

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Over the course of an 11-season career, Carr proved to be a durable and prolific passer, even if team success fluctuated. He walked away from the game with a career record of 77-92, having amassed 41,245 passing yards with a solid 65.1 percent completion rate.

Known for his efficiency in the red zone, he tallied 257 touchdowns against 112 interceptions, leaving behind a resume that solidified his status as one of the most consistent quarterbacks of his era.

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Now, with his retirement, Derek Carr still continues to give suggestions to various teams across the NFL.

Derek Carr suggests the Chiefs draft Avieon Terrell

The 2026 NFL Draft is just a few days away, and the Kansas City Chiefs are facing a massive rebuilding project. After a disappointing season where they won only six games and missed the playoffs, the team is looking to use their high draft picks to fix a struggling defense. This need became even more urgent after the team traded away star defender Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams earlier this offseason.

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Because of their poor record, the Chiefs hold the No. 9 overall pick, which is their first time picking in the top 10 since they drafted Patrick Mahomes back in 2017. Additionally, thanks to the McDuffie trade, they also own the No. 29 pick. With two selections in the first round, fans are eager to see if the front office can find the next great star to turn the franchise around.

Former NFL quarterback Derek Carr recently shared his advice for the Chiefs on his podcast, Home Grown with David & Derek Carr. Carr believes the team must prioritize the secondary to fill the hole left by McDuffie. His top recommendation is Avieon Terrell.

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“I think that there’s a corner. I think that there’s a safety that we have to get our hands on. Now, for me, I’m going corner. You just lost Trent McDuffie,” Carr said. “The one that I love, you guys might think I’m crazy, but Avieon Terrell. I love him, man. This is A.J. Terrell’s brother,” he said.

According to Carr, Terrell is a perfect fit for the Chiefs’ defensive system because he is a sure tackler who constantly creates turnovers. Terrell is known for his peanut punch, a move used to knock the ball out of a runner’s hands. Experts say he is one of the most skilled players in this year’s class, showing the speed and smarts to cover any wide receiver in the league.

While Terrell may not be quite as large as his older brother, his stats at Clemson prove he is ready for the pros. Over his last two college seasons, he recorded two interceptions and 21 pass breakups, showing that quarterbacks are often afraid to throw in his direction. Many scouts believe he has the talent to be a starter in the NFL from day one.

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As the draft approaches, all eyes are on Kansas City to see if they agree with Carr’s assessment.

Whether they choose Terrell or another top prospect, the Chiefs know they must make these picks count if they want to return to their winning ways in 2026.