“Devastating”: Cowboys & Texans Joined by Troy Aikman & NFL in Mourning Amid Texas Floods Tragedy

“Dad, you [have] got to get out of there.” This is what Robert Brake said to his father at 4:44 a.m. over a call, as reported by CNN. In the quiet dawn of July 4, Central Texas awoke to what emergency experts now see as a once-in-a-lifetime deluge. The Guadalupe River surged nearly 30 feet in under an hour, swallowing cabins, roads, and entire RV parks.

Families lost their loved ones, strangers became rescuers, and communities grappled with over 80 lost their precious lives. This includes dozens of young campers, as shattered warning systems left many exposed. In the wake of such devastation, the NFL, along with icons like Troy Aikman, now joins the Cowboys and Houston Texans in mourning the profound loss on Texas soil.

The Cowboys, Texans, and the NFL Foundation contributed $1.5M

Two of the Texas-based teams, Jerry Jones‘ Cowboys and Cal McNair‘s Texans, along with the NFL Foundation, have decided to contribute $1.5 million to assist the communities affected by the flooding. “The National Football League’s two Texas-based teams—the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans—are uniting with the NFL Foundation to support the victims’ families and survivors of the heartbreaking floods in central Texas. Together they will contribute $1.5 million to provide both immediate assistance and long-term resources to those most impacted by the catastrophic flooding,” the statement read.

Janice, Hannah, and Cal McNair stepped up with a $500K donation, joined by Jerry Jones and the NFL Foundation, who each contributed an additional $500K. The local and state officials have deployed emergency crews and resources. Plus, groups from Kerrville to Austin also joined hands to provide the necessary support, including meal services and critical supplies.

Troy Aikman and CJ Stroud prayed for the affected families

Besides, the Texans quarterback, CJ Stroud, the face of the H-Town squad, shared a heartfelt post via his foundation. “We are deeply saddened by all the devastation caused by the floods in Kerr County, and the Hill Country Communities. Our hearts are with the families affected. We pray for strength, hope and healing.” And that’s not all. The quarterback took to his Instagram handle and shared a story, writing, “Praying for Texas.” Stroud has been candid about supporting the people of Houston through his foundation.

Randi Mahomes and Tavia Hunt grieved the tragic loss in Texas

Many know Tavia Hunt as the matriarch of the Chiefs’ empire, a familiar face on Super Bowl sidelines. But long before the spotlight, she was a Texas-born woman whose heart has always remained with the people of her home state. And when she found out about the Texas deluge, she shared a heartfelt eulogy, addressing the broken hearts. “If your heart is broken, I assure you God is near,” she shared in her IG post.

“He is gentle with your wounds. And He is still worthy—even when your soul is struggling to believe it. Trust doesn’t mean you’re over the pain; it means you’re handing it to the only One who can hold it with love and restore what was lost. For we do not grieve as those without hope.” Besides, Randi Mahomes also took to her social media handle and shared a story on Instagram, grieving the tragic loss.

In the face of unimaginable devastation, the Texas football community is standing tall… United not just by the game, but by heart. “We’re praying for every family affected,” Charlotte Jones said, as the Cowboys executive pledged continued support. Arch Manning echoed the sentiment, writing, “My heart is with those hurting across the Hill Country.” CNN has described the Texas deluge as a once-in-100-year flood, noting that it took just 45 minutes for the Guadalupe River to surge more than 30 feet. This is about rebuilding as well as restoring hope.