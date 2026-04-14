“Doesn’t Make Any Sense”: Ex-Cowboys Star Says Jerry Jones Must Not Break 14-Year Draft Trend

Essentials Inside The Story The Cowboys are looking for a prospect who can help improve their defense

If the Cowboys trade up, it would be the first time since 2012

The team lacks a powerful pass rusher since Micah Parson's trade

The Dallas Cowboys are in a unique position for the 2026 NFL Draft with two first-round picks (No. 12 and No. 20), giving them leverage to improve their defense. While they can stay where they are, multiple reports claim that they might trade up.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Former Cowboys receiver Jesse Holley has shared his insights on the DLLS Cowboys Podcast. “You did such a great job. I don’t see a need or reason why the Cowboys, unless it is Reese who falls to 10, I just don’t, I can’t put into my mind a Reason why the Cowboys would need to move up for a player that would significantly help this defense. Staying at 12 to me will be just fine. They will find a player at 12.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Holley believes pick number 12 is high enough to get a star player for the defense without giving away extra draft picks. “It would break a trend for the Cowboys that they haven’t done since 2006. It doesn’t make any sense to do that for the Cowboys when you can sit right there and keep your picks because again to move up you’re going to have to give up some stuff.”

If the Cowboys trade up, it would be their first time doing so in the first round since 2012. Back then, they moved up for Morris Claiborne, which many fans think cost the team too much for what they got in return.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team picked Morris in the 6th overall in the 2012 draft. He played for them for five years, but had a hard time staying on the field. While he played well at times, he missed 33 games because of various injuries.

For the upcoming draft, the team’s main target is to look for a prospect who can help improve the team’s defense. Analysts are reportedly linking the Cowboys to two potential picks: David Bailey and Arvell Reese.

ADVERTISEMENT

In case the Cowboys decide to move up to snag Bailey, they would be in a major bidding war. Some report that the New York Jets’ pick could be targeting Bailey as well. If the Jets take Bailey, trading up could leave the door open for Dallas to move up for Reese.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cowboys have already hosted Reese for an official visit, signaling interest. Many wonder if Reese could have the same immediate, transformative impact on the defense that Micah Parsons had when he joined the team in 2021.

Imago Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese 8 takes the field during the first football practice of the season at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on July 31, 2025. Columbus , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xAdamxCairns/ColumbusxDispatchx USATSI_26747968

Arvell Reese is a star player from Ohio State who can do it all. He plays both linebacker and defensive end, making him a huge problem for the other teams. Last season, he was great at tackling players behind the line and sacking the quarterback. In 2025, Arvell recorded a total of 6.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and 34 solo tackles.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a 2026 NFL Draft prospect, he is noted for his fast speed with a 4.46s 40-yard dash and strong pass-rush ability. This allows him to chase down runners or cover quick receivers easily. Most experts think of him as one of the best players in the draft and believe that he will be picked early.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the front office believes a player like Reese is a once-in-a-generation talent, they may finally break their long streak of staying put and make a bold move to trade up.

And if they go by Holley’s suggestion, the Cowboys will likely wait for their turn and trust their ability to scout a star without the high cost of a trade. Ultimately, the Cowboys’ decision will come down to how Jerry Jones values a single prospect versus two first-round talents.

Jerry Jones hints at his decision on the trade-up talks

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has hinted that he is ready to make a big move. Reportedly, the Cowboys owner has been thinking a lot about trading up or down in the first round. Many analysts already believe that the Cowboys will be aggressive on draft night to get the players they want.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve looked at that mirror a lot, about how to go up and down and trade and do those kinds of things,”

The Cowboys have an advantage this year because they own two first-round picks. The first is No. 12, which they earned after a tough 2025 season. The second is No. 20, which they received from the Green Bay Packers in the trade involving star player Micah Parsons. Having two picks this high gives Jerry Jones the currency he needs to strike a deal and move to the very top of the draft board.

ADVERTISEMENT

USA Today via Reuters NFL, American Football Herren, USA Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys, Aug 21, 2021 Arlington, Texas, USA Dallasy Cowboys owner Jerry Jones with son Stephen Jones before a preseason NFL game against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports, 21.08.2021 19:25:20, 16604941, NPStrans, NFL, Houston Texans, Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones, AT&T Stadium, Dallas Cowboys PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMatthewxEmmonsx 16604941

Since the team traded Parsons, they have lacked a powerful pass rusher who can dominate the line of scrimmage and pressure the quarterback. The Cowboys’ history is built on great defensive players who disrupt the game, and the team knows that finding a game-changer like that usually requires a high draft pick. They aren’t looking for a bargain; they are looking for a star.

One possible partner for a trade is the Arizona Cardinals, with a No. 3 overall pick. The Cardinals are currently rebuilding and may prefer multiple high picks instead of just one. By trading with Arizona, the Cowboys could move into the top three to grab an elite defender, while the Cardinals would get two first-round assets to help fill out their roster.

It is a deal that could make sense for both sides as draft night approaches. And Jones might be more inclined to this choice.