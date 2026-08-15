“Doing Something Manly for Once in His Life”: Logan Paul Confirms Legal Action Against Tom Brady After Flag Football Incident

Whether the beef involving former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and current WWE star Logan Paul is staged or not is a debate for another day. What is clear, however, is that it has provided plenty of entertainment for fans on both sides. Things escalated when the feud, which began with casual jabs at each other’s sports, eventually led to Brady slapping Paul at this year’s Fanatics Fest. Now, Paul has explained what led Brady to slap him, while confirming to sue the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

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“It’s not like there’s a beef,” said Paul when Puka Nacua inquired about the alleged beef. “I just beat his ass at his own game that he said he was going to clown me at in flag football. And then I rubbed it in his face a little bit, and he’s a very competitive guy. And I think I got in his head…When we were on the field, and it was clear that they were losing the flag football game, he was getting pissed.

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“And I haven’t seen him. I think it’s the first time we’ve seen each other. We were on stage yesterday, and I was just like, I’m just going to talk a little shit…but honestly, good for him for standing on business and doing something manly for once in his life. He tried to strike me, and I said, I’m here to collect the bag. I will sue. I will sue.”

It’s not the first time Paul has threatened to sue Tom Brady. After Brady slapped him, Paul shared the clip on his official Instagram page, with a caption that read, “I’m suing @tombrady.” Since then, Paul hasn’t been shying away from sharing his side of the story.

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It all started earlier this year when Brady made an appearance on the Impaulsive podcast. During the conversation, the two traded jabs while promoting the inaugural Fanatics Flag Football Classic. Paul argued that his athletic background, including playing football in high school and his WWE career, meant he could compete with an NFL athletic background. That, however, didn’t sit well with Brady.

“No, you’re not the level. You’re a good athlete but honestly when I’m thinking of Saquon Barkley and I’m thinking of Odell Beckham,” said Brady, before adding, “It’s cute, I love WWE, it’s very cute, but this is real football, real competition … Let’s see if you can bring it.”

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Tom Brady’s comments about WWE sparked widespread criticism as many current and former wrestlers responded. Logan Paul, meanwhile, had yet to face Brady at the Flag Football tournament. Ultimately, Paul’s team defeated Brady’s team 34-26, eliminating them from the round-robin competition. That set the stage for what was yet to come at this year’s Fanatics Fest event.

In July, Brady and Paul appeared together onstage at Fanatics Fest at the Javits Center in New York. During a face-to-face exchange, Brady reached around Karl-Anthony Towns, who was positioned between them, and struck Paul with an open hand. Towns and others quickly intervened to keep the confrontation from escalating. Later, Paul confirmed via an X post that Brady struck him because he was “roasting Tom for beating him in flag football” earlier this year.

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That’s where things currently stand between Brady and Paul. The two also had another interaction later at the FIFA World Cup. Now, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that while Paul has threatened to take legal action against Brady, their alleged beef has certainly dominated headlines over the past few months.