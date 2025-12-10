Drew Brees Sends 3-Word Public Message to Philip Rivers After Colts QB’s Decision Directly Impacts FOX Announcer

Essentials Inside The Story Rivers’ return risks resetting his Hall of Fame eligibility clock

Brees gains clearer path to 2026 class with Rivers likely delayed

Rivers–Steichen reunion and QB injuries give Colts urgent motive

Philip Rivers is very close to earning one of the sport’s highest honors. Currently, a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026, his chances could be wiped out if he plays for the Colts. If Rivers plays a single down in an NFL game this year, Hall of Fame rules state that his five-year retirement clock will reset. But amongst all this, Drew Brees’ recent story update reveals a happy man.

“This is awesome!” Brees’ recent Instagram story caption read.

Drew Brees Sends 3-Word Public Message to Philip Rivers

The reason for this happiness is simple: playing for even a single moment would delay Rivers’ chance of being inducted until the 2031 class at the earliest. Brees himself, who is currently an NFL game analyst for FOX Sports, is also a top candidate for the 2026 Hall of Fame class. With Rivers likely out of the running for 2026, Brees’ chances of being elected in his first year of eligibility are significantly increased.

The post stated that Veteran quarterback Philip Rivers is officially returning to the Indianapolis Colts after being added to their practice squad on Tuesday. Rivers last played for the Colts in 2020.

This move sees him reunite with Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen, who was an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Chargers for seven years when Rivers played there. Former Houston Texans star J.J. Watt is very optimistic about Rivers’ comeback and shared his high hopes for the quarterback’s second stint with the team.

“Philip Rivers ran the same offense as the Colts for his son Gunnar’s HS team this season,” Watt posted on X. ” He and Shane Steichen spoke weekly about it, discussing plays and even film. So familiarity with the scheme should be no problem whatsoever.”

Getting Rivers back to the Colts is indeed good news for Brees, as he has an outstanding resume that makes him a near-certainty for the Hall of Fame. He ranks second only to Tom Brady in all-time passing yards (80,358) and touchdown passes (571).

Brees started with the Chargers before joining the Saints in 2006. He led a Katrina-hit city to its first Super Bowl in 2009, earning MVP honors. Thirteen Pro Bowls, two AP Offensive Player of the Year awards, and multiple All-Pro nods cemented his legacy.

Meanwhile, Rivers himself could climb the all-time passing yards list, as he is currently only 648 yards behind 6th-placed Ben Roethlisberger. Should Rivers receive a chance with the Colts, there’s a very good chance that he would surpass Big Ben.

While the Colts’ decision to sign Rivers to help their current team is a boost for Indianapolis, it comes at the expense of Rivers’ immediate Hall of Fame chances.

Philip Rivers reveals the reason behind rejoining the Colts

After stepping back onto the practice field for the first time in almost five years, Rivers finally addressed the cameras and explained why he answered the Colts’ call. With Daniel Jones out and Riley Leonard suddenly banged up, he said the decision was less about a comeback and more about stepping in for a team in need.

“I wasn’t really hanging on to any hope of playing again. I kind of thought that ship had sailed. But something about it excited me,” an emotional Rivers said Wednesday. “It’s one of those deals where the door opens, and you either walk through it and find out if you can do it, or you run from it. I know there’s risk involved, obviously, with what may or may not happen. But the only way to find out is to go for it.”

Rivers hasn’t played since the 2020 season. What makes him a valuable player is that he is an eight-time Pro Bowl selection. If he joins the Colts on Sunday as their QB, he will immediately become the NFL’s oldest player.

The Colts now head to Seattle to face a 10-3 Seahawks team pushing for the NFC’s top seed, and there will be no margin for hesitation in that building. For Indianapolis, the stakes are clear. A win keeps their playoff hopes alive at roughly fifty percent. A loss sinks those odds to nearly twenty-three. With the season tightening and the quarterback room battered, the Colts will need more than a spark, possibly from Rivers.