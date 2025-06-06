Eli Manning Says Painful Giants Decision Crushed Him and Brought Him to Tears as He Was Forced to Be Benched

December 3, 2017: “That’s my quarterback! That’s my quarterback!” echoed through the stadium for Eli Manning, as the New York Giants descended upon Oakland Coliseum. Except there was no Manning in sight. Just a week ago, on the back of a 2-9 record and Manning’s 14 touchdown passes to seven interceptions, the 2X Super Bowl-winning quarterback was pulled aside by his HC Ben McAdoo.

McAdoo gave it to him straight, that he’d turn to Geno Smith at some point on Sunday. Only if the head coach knew that he was out to face a rude awakening! Smith, unfortunately, couldn’t find his footing. He threw for 202 yards and a touchdown with two lost fumbles in the 24-17 loss, pointing toward the kind of dysfunction no front office wants out in the open. The result?

McAdoo and GM Jerry Reese were fired the very next day. Talking about the dicey situation, former vice president of player evaluation Marc Ross later said, “I do remember that specifically. The whole situation was just f—ed up. There was so much dysfunction going on then. There was no easy way to move on from [Manning]. It was just messed up.” As for Manning, while he found his rightful place and continued with the team for two more seasons, the hurt cut deeper than he initially let on.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

During an appearance on The Glue Guys Podcast this week, the retired quarterback opened up like never before about those heartbreaking moments. “It was tough,” he said. “Just that conversation… I was told, ‘You’re going to start, but we’re going to take you out… at halftime.’ I’m like, ‘What if I’ve thrown four touchdowns? What if we’re up 28–0?’” The answer came back cold: “You’re still getting pulled. I’m like, ‘Well, why am I starting the game?’ And it’s like, ‘Well, the streak’.” But Manning (riding on 210 consecutive starts back then) wasn’t ready for that kind of a deal…

“No. That’s not happening. I’m not playing just for a streak,” he said. “’If you want me to be the quarterback, I’m gonna help win this game…I’ll be the guy. If you want to make a move, make a move’. That’s about the integrity of the game. It’s not a preseason game. How do I prepare for a quarter or a half of a game?…And so…then they said, ‘Alright, well, then…we’ll start someone else’.”

The decision still stings, and for Manning, the fallout was personal. “And so it was tough. You see the end coming—and you don’t know if it’s the end of your career. Is that your last game ever?” he said. “It’s a lot of tears. It hurts. It hurts a lot. Because of what you’ve put into it, what the game means to you, what your teammates mean to you.” And yet, true to form, he handled it with grace.

Talking about his psyche all those years ago, the 44-year-old said, “I’ve been through every role—starter, backup. And now I’m a backup this week. Someone else has a chance. I’m not going to make it awkward for the team, I’m not going to throw a big fuss or quit or leave. I’m going to stand up, take it like a man.”

And so he did. But while Eli Manning lost a part of himself in the process…

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

There’s no love lost between Eli Manning and the NYG

Eli Manning hasn’t taken a snap since his retirement after the 2019 season, but if you thought he was done with the Giants, you haven’t been paying attention. Back in 2021, the Giants’ website ran a feature titled “Why We Love Eli Manning.” A full-on salute on his steadiness, his rings, and his record-breaking fourth-quarter TDs. But without the drama. “If the Giants were playing, Eli was too.” That’s how they put it. And honestly, after 16 seasons with the team, that’s befitting.

“He was always going to be there,” former Giants GM Ernie Accorsi said. The best part about that line is that it still stands true. Fast-forward to 2025, and Eli’s name is back in the headlines. The retired NFLer is reportedly assembling an investment group to buy up to 10% of the Giants.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“There’s probably only one team I’d be interested in,” Eli told CNBC in January this year. You might be wondering: Is this just business? Or does Eli want a say in the front office? Maybe even football ops? We don’t know that yet. But Brady’s already done it—snagged a stake in the Raiders and pulled strings with hiring. Manning’s move could echo that. Or not.

We can only wait and watch.