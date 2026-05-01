ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky Reveals He Received Hateful Calls From NFL Coaches for Criticizing Their Games

Essentials Inside The Story Orlovsky emphasized that his job is to analyze the game over personal relationships

The football analyst spent 12 years primarily as a backup quarterback

Orlovsky is consistently scouted by NFL teams for coaching roles

Dan Orlovsky has always managed an easygoing image as an ESPN analyst since retiring from professional football. But when it comes to breaking down the film, the ESPN analyst has never shied away from doing his job. At times, though, his critiques of specific plays or coaching decisions have turned into bigger conversations, especially when NFL coaches push back on his analysis.

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“I’ve done some film breakdowns, and I’ve been fairly critical, and then I’ve had coaches reach out to me and be like, ‘I’ve got a family. This isn’t right, what you’re doing. You’re trying to get me fired,'” Orlovsky said on his recent appearance on Bussin’ With the Boys. “I’ve had a friend do that, and I’ve been like, ‘You think I’m trying to get you fired, dude? Like, seriously, I’ve known you for 20 years. You think I’m trying to get you fired?’

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“Seriously, it’s the balance of the job and trying to do as good as possible. But I’ve had coaches probably two or three times reach out and been like, ‘Dude, what the heck? I wish you would have reached out to be first.’ And I always say like, ‘I get that, but then I’m not doing my job. I’m not an insider, so that’s not my job. Like, my job is to analyze football, and have an opinion on the football.'”

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It’s been nearly a decade since Orlovsky stepped away from professional football, and since 2018, he has been part of ESPN’s coverage. Before that, he spent over a decade in the league primarily as a backup quarterback. Despite settling into media, he has consistently drawn interest from teams for offensive coaching roles.

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Take 2019, when he was linked to the Green Bay Packers. A year later, multiple teams reportedly reached out about potential coaching staff roles. Then, in 2023, both the Carolina Panthers and the Indianapolis Colts explored bringing him onto their offensive staffs.

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That interest largely stems from how he approaches the game. Orlovsky studies tape closely, breaks down offensive and defensive concepts in clear terms, and brings a level of honesty that resonates. He explains without overcomplicating, and he does not hesitate to admit when he misses something.

The 2024 season is a clear example. The Philadelphia Eagles went on to win the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. But early in the year, Orlovsky questioned their coaching approach, particularly how the offense was being managed around Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts.

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“That’s a poorly coached football team. Watch their tape. Number one, since the start of 2023, has anyone gotten better on the team? Jalen Hurts, in a matter of 20 games, has gone from the MVP in the Super Bowl to a liability on offense,” he said. “And I know Jalen Hurts isn’t lazy. Number two, watch that game from this past weekend, there isn’t one person on that football team who pops off the tape. It’s the new guy, Saquon Barkley. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith aren’t available, you throw the ball seven of the first nine snaps?

“And I love Kellen Moore, he’s a good friend of mine. What the fudge are we doing? Why are we not giving the ball to Saquon to start the game? And if you watch some of effort moments? You’re sitting there going how come the guy that’s been there for a month this season is the one that you sit there and go he’s playing the best? The offensive line is pass protecting their butt off, yet the quarterback’s holding the ball for absolutely ever, he’s got a turnover in like 70 straight games or whatever right now. There’s questions of ‘where’s this defense?'”

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That is essentially Orlovsky’s role. He watches the tape, breaks down what worked and what didn’t, and calls out issues in both offensive and defensive execution. At the same time, that level of honesty naturally invites pushback from within the league.

And it is not always easy. While Orlovsky is confident in his process, there are moments where the line between analysis and personal impact becomes difficult, especially when evaluating established quarterbacks, given his own career path as a longtime backup.

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Dan Orlovsky shared his discomfort while criticizing established QBs

Across 12 seasons, Dan Orlovsky appeared in 26 games, made 12 starts, went 2-10, and totaled 3,132 yards with 15 touchdowns. He was never a long-term starter in the league. That reality made his transition to analyzing elite quarterbacks at ESPN a unique challenge, especially when it came to publicly critiquing players operating at a level he never reached.

“It was a little bit of a struggle, and I still kind of am conscious of it, like, I gotta go on and be critical of Patrick Mahomes? Me? I was a backup for 12 years,” he said on Bussin’ With the Boys. “I’ve gotta be critical of guys that are obviously, clearly, I mean everybody’s a better player than me, essentially, at that position if we’re talking about them. So I’m conscious of it.

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“It was probably something that was on my mind a little bit more starting in my career, but nowadays I just want to do the job better than everybody else. That’s all I want to do. And if guys hate me for it, they hate me for it. If I cross a line, I will be honest with myself and apologize.”

Football media is often dominated by former superstar quarterbacks like Tom Brady, Tony Romo, and Troy Aikman, whose credentials rarely get questioned. Orlovsky, on the other hand, has had to build credibility differently, leaning heavily on film work and detailed explanations rather than a résumé.

Imago August 12th, 2016: Dan Orlovsky 8 during the Detroit Lions vs Pittsburgh Steelers game at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA. /CSM NFL American Football Herren USA 2016: Lions vs Steelers AUG 12 – ZUMAcp5_

That approach started to take shape early in his ESPN tenure. During his third or fourth year on NFL Live, he worked on a segment arguing that Patrick Mahomes was the worst mechanical thrower in the league. Looking back, he sees that moment as a turning point.

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“That was a turning point for me to be like, just do it the right way. If you do it the right way, if you show why you are saying what you’re saying, I always believe the tape [shows it].”

That same mindset showed up again this offseason. Ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, Orlovsky said Ty Simpson was a better prospect than projected No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza. The claim drew immediate backlash. But later, when the Los Angeles Rams selected Simpson in the first round, it gave some validation to his evaluation process.

That broader pattern defines Orlovsky’s path in media. He has been open about the challenges, the skepticism, and the need to constantly prove his approach. And much like his film breakdowns, he has not hesitated to acknowledge where he has had to grow.