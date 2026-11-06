“Everybody’s Calling Me a Snowflake”: Pat McAfee Makes Drastic Move After Facing “Mean” Social Media Treatment

Pat McAfee is active, and when we say that, it doesn’t mean he’s been active across multiple ESPN shows. The former Indianapolis Colts punter is well aware of the headlines surrounding him and the criticism behind them. That was the story this week when the University of Utah posted a video on Instagram asking students to impersonate McAfee, which, of course, didn’t sit well with him.

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Evidently, McAfee expressed his disappointment with the university and called them out over an Instagram post. However, his response also drew criticism when Joe Scarborough put McAfee on blast on Election Day. Now, amid all the criticism coming his way, McAfee has acknowledged watching Scarborough’s segment while also revealing that he will now be leaving X.

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“I didn’t know if it was on every ballot or not,” said McAfee on the Pat McAfee show on Nov. 4. “Did you hear they were voting to vote me off of GameDay yesterday? That’s a pretty big one. I think that particular show.”

Pat McAfee’s comments came at a time when he’s been under continuous scrutiny during his College GameDay broadcasts amid the college football season. Whether it’s taking off his shirt, being everywhere all at once, or the fact that ESPN is reportedly signing him to a $60+ million-per-year deal, McAfee has been the talk of the town for all the wrong reasons.

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However, things escalated ahead of the Big 12 showdown between the Utah Utes and Houston Cougars, when the University of Utah posted on Instagram. However, McAfee was annoyed by the way the students impersonated him.

“You know why I didn’t like it mostly? Right before I go out there, okay, right before I go out there, I see the University of Utah’s Instagram page, okay?… They put out a , can you do an impression of Pat McAfee? And one kid goes, ‘Ah, he’s corny.’ Another kid calls me creepy,” McAfee said in October. “Okay, if these kids would have done this on their own blogs, all good.

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“I mean, everybody’s taking shots at me anyways for everything. I get it. If the two ladies that were hosting that put that out on their own blog, I’d be okay with it. Hey, you, you’re allowed to do what you— the university puts that out? Like, as I’m about to go out and do an infomercial for the place, and then I’m walking in front of thousands of these people, this is how the university feels about it? It’s an uncomfortable feeling.”

For McAfee, the video the University put out was an uncomfortable feeling. While the University took accountability for the incident and even ESPN appeared to support McAfee for it, things took another turn when Joe Scarborough addressed the incident, while taking a dig at McAfee.

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First, Scarborough called out McAfee for running College GameDay before adding, “Maybe you weren’t having to be [grunt noise] and yelling at people and being freaked out because two kids in Utah put up signs or say something that might offend you.”

But as the criticism gained traction, Pat McAfee has now decided that instead of ignoring the criticism, especially on social media, he would rather leave X.

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“I’ve been staying off of X,” McAfee added on the McAfee show. “Just been pretty mean on there, and everybody’s calling me a snowflake and everything. It’s like, ‘Okay. F–k. All right.’ I guess this is me being soft. A lot of X sports media people chiming in. I appreciate that. I’m sure you’re very similar to the situation I’m in. It is very fun. I’ve been kind of utilized in the political world. I did not know that that was going to happen in my life…I’ve just kind of p—–d off all parties in that particular realm, and boy, I learned my lesson.

“I’m going to let that is going to be a world that I am going to be dabbling away from in every particular world. But yeah, ol’ cup of coffee yesterday, that was a crazy thing to wake up to. And then I got a bunch of messages last night telling me, ‘Did you see, d–khead? You’ve been voted off College GameDay.’ It’s like, I didn’t know that was on the ballot. I had no idea. But I am sorry. I am sorry that that is the case. And we will go forward. Jeez Louise.”

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With McAfee now choosing to step away from X, it remains to be seen whether the decision will help him move past the recent criticism. For now, though, the College GameDay host appears ready to put the controversy behind him and focus on the season ahead.