Florida-Born Chad Johnson Announces Plans to Run for Governor 14 Years After NFL Retirement

Chad Johnson built his public profile through an 11-year NFL career, but the former wide receiver has remained closely connected to Florida since leaving football after playing for multiple teams, including the Cincinnati Bengals. Now, more than a decade after his playing career ended, Johnson has suggested that his next chapter could take him beyond sports and entertainment and into Florida politics.

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“I want to run for governor of Florida,” Johnson wrote on X, signaling his interest in potentially pursuing the state’s highest elected office.

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Of course, Johnson’s statement doesn’t mean a formal campaign filing. At the same time, however, it marks a notable shift from the former NFL star’s career in sports and entertainment toward politics.

A gubernatorial campaign would require Johnson to meet Florida’s constitutional eligibility requirements as per Article IV, Section 5 of the Florida Constitution, which mandates that a candidate must be a qualified elector, at least 30 years old, and a resident of the state for the preceding seven years.

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Chad Johnson, meanwhile, is currently 48 years old. However, it’s also worth noting that there is a timing issue surrounding Johnson’s statement about his desire to become the governor of Florida.

Florida’s 2026 gubernatorial qualifying period ran from June 8 through June 12, 2026, and the state says that qualifying period has closed.

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This is exactly why Johnson’s latest comment does not represent a 2026 filing. Whether his interest would materialize in the near future remains to be seen.

However, it’s safe to say that his connection to Florida has remained a part of his identity after he retired from the NFL. Chad Johnson has longstanding ties to Florida, having been born and raised in Miami. He attended Miami Beach Senior High School.

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He currently remains publicly involved in his hometown, including this month as well. Earlier this month, Johnson returned to Miami-Dade County for a gas giveaway in his hometown, where approximately 3,500 gallons of gasoline were made available to local drivers.

But while he recently acknowledged his desire to run for governor of Florida, Johnson also said he wanted to pursue television as his second career during his appearance.

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“I can actually start tomorrow,” Johnson told Local 10. “I assume I’m pretty OK in front of the camera. I tend to be shy at times, but I’m a hard worker.”

That said, Johnson’s comments remain an expression of interest rather than the launch of a formal campaign. Still, with his deep Florida roots, continued involvement in the Miami community, and growing focus on life after football, his suggestion of a future run for governor adds an unexpected new possibility to the next chapter of his post-NFL career.