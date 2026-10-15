Former Browns WR David Bell Sues Healthcare Facility, Claims It Destroyed His NFL Career

It’s been a year since former Cleveland Browns wide receiver David Bell retired from the NFL, citing an off-field injury that made returning to football potentially life-threatening. Bell was entering his fourth NFL season at the time. However, the situation has now taken a legal turn, as Bell has sued Jefferson Health System and 14 other defendants, alleging that an unnecessary surgery nearly cost him his life and ultimately ended his NFL career.

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According to Ari Merov’s report on X, “Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver David Bell has filed a civil lawsuit against Surgeon William Meyers, M.D., and Jefferson healthcare entities, seeking more than $300 million in damages.”

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Based on the court filing shared on X, “The complaint, filed today in the Court of Common Pleas of Philadelphia County, alleges that an unnecessary “core muscle repair” surgery nearly took Bell’s life and ended his NFL career.

“The complaint alleges that Meyers and other defendants participated in a financial scheme that induced Bell to undergo surgery based on misrepresented pelvic MRI findings. According to the lawsuit, Bell was not a candidate for the procedure, which allegedly caused a severe injury to his femoral artery. Bell required emergency vascular treatment that the complaint describes as “life-saving but career-ending.”

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The Browns drafted Bell in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft. During a Week 2 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2024 season, Bell was carted off the field due to an apparent hip injury. Bell had caught 3 passes for 27 yards before leaving the field.

Then Browns’ head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that the WR had dislocated his hip and would require surgery, ending the rest of his season. Bell remained in recovery from the hip operation. However, further reports confirmed that a separate offseason procedure was responsible for the complication that ultimately ended his career.

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The Browns placed David Bell on the reserve/non-football injury list before the season. However, Bell ultimately announced his retirement.

“Several months ago, I was blindsided by an off-field injury that was beyond my control, which put my football future in jeopardy,” Bell wrote in a social media post. “After consulting with medical experts and praying, I accept that continuing to play football would literally risk life and limb. Although it is the last thing I would otherwise want to do, with a heavy heart, I am announcing my retirement.”

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Before announcing his retirement, Bell suited up in 32 games while starting in six. Now, his attorney Brad Sohn has disclosed a one-year investigation into Bell’s unnecessary surgery that ended his NFL career.

“We undertook a year-long investigation into this matter in which a number of truly world-leading surgeons and radiologists examined the matter, with many of them doing so on a no-fee basis,” Sohn said. “The findings were nothing short of astonishing and give us a high degree of confidence we can prove that hundreds of millions of dollars going to Dr. Bill Meyers, Dr. Adam Zoga, Jefferson, and the Vineera Institute to perform these surgeries, were prioritized over the basic medical principle of First Do No Harm, as we have alleged in the Complaint.”

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At the same time, Sohn has also sent a formal letter to the NFLPA, informing it that a medical negligence lawsuit has been filed on Bell’s behalf.

“Following a 12-plus month-long investigation where I sought out and received detailed analysis from independent and world-leading clinicians in the relevant practice areas (many of whom received no compensation whatsoever), we filed the attached Complaint on behalf of David Bell.

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“In furtherance of the NFLPA’s ongoing commitment to player health and safety and also in support of one of Mr. Bell’s goals, i.e. the preventing of future similar harms (in particular to the NFL players) beyond focusing solely on vindicating his own rights, I formally present this matter to the NFLPA through this letter. Certainly I encourage the union to delve into this matter further.”

David Bell finished his NFL career with 41 receptions for 408 yards and 3 touchdowns in three seasons he played before announcing his retirement in his fourth season. For now, it remains to be seen how the lawsuit takes shape from here.