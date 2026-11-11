Former NFL HC Arrested After Running Over Pedestrians in Nashville

When Rex Ryan appeared on Bussin’ With The Boys, he knew the spotlight would be on him. After all, the coach who was fired by two teams in the span of a few years has never hidden his desire to return to the NFL. But in the hours that followed, Ryan found himself at the center of attention for all the wrong reasons.

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The former Jets coach has turned himself in to Nashville police and faces six misdemeanor charges stemming from an alleged hit-and-run involving two pedestrians. Ryan allegedly struck the two pedestrians with his pickup truck in downtown Nashville.

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“Former NFL Coach Rex Ryan, 63, surrendered for booking this morning on six outstanding misdemeanor warrants charging him with striking two pedestrians (minor injuries) with his pickup truck shortly before midnight last Thursday at 4th Avenue and Broadway,” the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said.

According to Metro Nashville police, the incident occurred shortly before midnight on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Broadway. Police later obtained six misdemeanor warrants, and Ryan turned himself in on Wednesday, Nov. 11, a week after the incident.

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The police report shed more light on what happened at the intersection.

“The pedestrians were crossing Broadway from 4th Avenue with a walk sign when the pickup truck turned right from 4th Avenue running over both victims’ feet and making contact with one of the individual’s legs. The pedestrians said the vehicle kept going, but stopped for the red light at Broadway and Representative John Lewis Way where they waved down the driver (Ryan). They said he stepped out of the truck to argue with them, got back in, and drove away. They took pictures of the truck’s license plate (registered the Ryan) and the driver.”

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The six charges include two counts each of leaving the scene of an accident, failure to give information or render aid, and failure to obey a traffic control signal. According to the police report, a judicial commissioner set his bond at $6,000.

Neither Ryan nor his representatives have released a statement on the arrest or the incident.

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Interestingly, this isn’t the first time he’s been involved in a road accident. Back in 2013, Ryan was involved in a three-car crash in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Driving a red Mustang, Ryan went through an intersection and collided with a second car, which then hit a third.

That time, instead of driving away, he stayed at the scene with front-end damage to his car while he waited for someone to pick him up.

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Police arrived shortly after and took statements, with one witness saying Ryan had run the light. When the then-Jets coach spoke to police, he told them he “tried to beat the light.”

At the time, Bruce Thomas, an attorney in Northampton County, explained the potential consequences. “The fines are normally at the discretion of the court and are between zero and $300.”

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In the end, Ryan got off at the low end of that range. As the NFL’s website later reported, “A team spokesman confirmed Tuesday that Ryan was issued a warning and no citation after the accident on Jan. 14 in Bethlehem, Pa., located about 45 minutes from the team’s facility in Florham Park, N.J.”

The incident came during a rough stretch on the field, too. Ryan became the Jets’ head coach ahead of the 2009 season, but after the team failed to return to the playoffs following the 2010 season, the Jets eventually fired him.

Recalling his departure on Bussin’ With The Boys, Ryan said, “We were like 60 million under the freaking cap, whatever. And then it was like, they’re bringing in guys. Why would you put in a zone safety when I need a man safety? Give me a chance! If you give me a level playing field, we’ll kick the s— out of people, right? But I never had that.”

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Ryan wasn’t out of work for long, as the Bills came calling in 2015. But two more seasons without the playoffs led to tough calls in Buffalo. After a Christmas Eve loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 16, the Bills fired him and later replaced him with Sean McDermott.

Since then, Ryan hasn’t been a serious candidate for a head coaching job, though he reached out to the Dallas Cowboys about their defensive coordinator opening in 2024, without success.

For now, Ryan’s future remains uncertain as he deals with the legal fallout from the alleged incident. He will have to answer the six misdemeanor charges in court, and his status as an ESPN analyst could also come under scrutiny following the arrest.