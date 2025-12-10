FOX Issues Strict Ban on Terry Bradshaw But NFL Legend Defies It to Join Popular Morning Show

Terry Bradshaw is testing FOX’s patience, making headlines again. Despite the network’s tight restrictions and constant monitoring of everything he says on air or in print, the Hall of Famer still made a bold appearance on Morning Mayhem.

On a podcast afterward, he pushed back even harder, openly challenging the network’s grip on his voice.

“Can you believe this, FOX? They listen to absolutely everything I say on the radio and everything I put in print,” Bradshaw said on the Morning Mayhem podcast.

“And just this week, they told me, ‘You’ve got to stay away from this.’ (I won’t say it again because I don’t want to be quoted.) ‘You’ve got to stay away from this. You’ve got to stay away from that.’”

Terry Bradshaw has been a mainstay on FOX NFL Sunday since the show’s inception in 1994. But Front Office Sports reports that the broadcast heavyweights appear “reluctant” to share their top broadcasters, among them Tom Brady, Kevin Burkhardt, Joe Buck, and Troy Aikman, with any other competitor shows.

Well, one of the major reasons for Terry not abiding by the strict ban of Fox might be the network’s own contradicting decision to allow Drew Brees to commentate on Netflix’s Christmas Day games, while still blocking Bradshaw and Michael Strahan from doing similar outside work.

David Bazzel, the host of the radio station, responded to the ban by saying;

“You should say what you want. You’re 77 years old. You’re one of the greatest players of all time. They should be lucky you’re still hanging around. So, that’s just my point.”

Surely enough, Terry Bradshaw’s contribution was a big win for the network, as he became an essential part of the country’s most popular NFL pregame show. This show, FOX NFL Sunday, first aired in September 1994, and for the past 31 years, it has been the most-watched NFL pregame show every single season.

Considering how much sports media changes, this consistent success is quite remarkable. Speaking about the last season, the show, featuring a cast including Curt Menefee, Howie Long, Jimmy Johnson, Michael Strahan, Rob Gronkowski, Jay Glazer, and Bradshaw, finished the 2024 regular season with a strong average of 4.4 million viewers each week.

