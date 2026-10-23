“Haven’t Won an Oscar”: Terry Bradshaw Announces New Career Goal After Becoming a NY Times Bestselling Author for the Third Time

One would run out of breath while reading through Terry Bradshaw’s achievements in the NFL. The list is that long. Four Super Bowl rings, two Super Bowl MVP honors, three Pro Bowls, and the list continues. Yet, the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback’s heart aches for an honor away from the gridiron. He just won the NY Times Bestselling author award for the third time, but a void still prevails.

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“What are you looking forward to next? Is there anything you haven’t done yet that you would really like to do?” questioned host Lori Rosales on this week’s episode of the Sidewalks Entertainment podcast.

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“I haven’t won an Oscar,” Bradshaw had his answer ready. “I travel with my wife, and I have traveled around the country with our band, and we’ve been doing casinos. It’s a lot of fun. And I’m at the Clay Cooper Theater in Branson, Missouri. And I would like, maybe, to win a Grammy. If I could win a Grammy, probably in the gospel field, that’s where I’d have to go. That’d be great. I have been up for Dove Awards, but I didn’t win them. That’s the Grammy for gospel. And if I could win an Oscar or a Grammy, that’s all good.”

Talking about Bradshaw’s off-field endeavors? The quarterback legend did not want to restrict himself to being defined by the success he saw in the NFL. He did try his luck in broadcasting and joined CBS in 1984, the year he retired from the league. Bradshaw found success and was promoted to television studio analyst for The NFL Today in 1990. Maybe that was not enough to bolster his resume. Bradshaw then stepped into the world of business.

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In 2001, Bradshaw entered the NASCAR business by co-founding FitzBradshaw Racing with HighLine Performance Group. He also worked as a spokesperson for Jani-King International Inc., but his ownership of the racing team ended in 2006.

Then, in early 2020, Bradshaw launched his own Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey in partnership with Silver Screen Bottling Company. Produced by Green River Distilling Company in Owensboro, Kentucky, the bourbon carries a 51.9% ABV rating, or 103.8 proof, a figure tied to Bradshaw’s passing percentage.

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While Bradshaw’s business ventures have attracted attention, his work as an author may be one of his most surprising accomplishments.

Some of the popular books by Bradshaw are Keep It Simple, published in 2002, and Looking Deep, published in 1989, among others. His latest book, Looking for Terry: A Memoir, in partnership with Harper Select, was published on October 13 this year.

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“Looking for Terry is an instant @nytimes bestseller!” Bradshaw announced his achievement on Instagram.

Bradshaw’s latest book is his first memoir in more than 20 years, allowing readers to explore the personal side of the former NFL star beyond his football legacy and TV career.

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“It’s been a while since the last book, and a lot of life has happened. There’s been ups and downs, so I just felt it was a good time to talk about it all,” said Bradshaw. “There’s definitely more to life than football and I’ve enjoyed the last 50 years finding out what’s out there. I hope you enjoy hearing the stories.”

Bradshaw’s memoir is an honest exploration of the struggles that exist beyond his public persona. While fans might only be seeing how Bradshaw still goes strong at 78, there is a painful chapter behind that warm smile that nobody knows about.

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He fought cancer twice in a single year.

“In November, I was diagnosed with bladder cancer. I went to the Yale University Medical Center … surgery, treatment. As of today, I am bladder cancer-free,” he said in an interview in 2022. “Alright, that’s the good news. Then in March, feeling good. I had a bad neck, I get an MRI, now we find a tumor in my left neck and it’s a Merkel cell tumor, which is a rare form of skin cancer.”

At the same time, he went through depression. Still, he refused to give up and just became a NY Times Bestselling Author for the third time. He is not done chasing his dreams yet, as winning an Oscar remains his next big ambition.