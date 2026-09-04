“He Is What Tom Brady Wishes to Be”: Michael Irvin Brutally Mocks 7x Super Bowl Champion in Latest Claim

The debate over who is the best quarterback in NFL history has always been part of the conversation and will likely continue for many more years to come. Michael Irvin, however, who helped Troy Aikman win three Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys, has reignited the debate during a recent appearance on N3on’s livestream. According to Irvin, Patrick Mahomes is better than Tom Brady.

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“He’s what Tom Brady wishes to be. I guarantee you. I know it’s a hell of a statement. That’s what Patrick Mahomes is. He’s Tom Brady with legs,” said Irvin on his stream before adding, “Yes, because Tom Brady cannot run. Patrick Mahomes can run. Your body will tell you, ‘ Let’s go.’ Tom Brady says, ‘Let’s go.’ It just don’t go.”

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Whether Mahomes is better than Brady is a subjective claim, considering the opinions may differ based on different categories. Stats-wise, there’s no denying that there’s a reason why Brady has earned the title of NFL GOAT.

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Brady has seven Super Bowl titles under his name—six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, five Super Bowl MVPs, three NFL MVP honors, over 89,000 passing yards, 649 passing touchdowns, and a career passer rating of 97.2.

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Mahomes, on the other hand, is halfway through his NFL career. But during the stretch, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has led his team to three Super Bowl wins, seven consecutive AFC Championship Game appearances, and has earned three Super Bowl MVPs and 2 NFL MVPs. In the stretch, he recorded nearly 36,000 passing yards and 267 touchdowns.

However, Michael Irvin isn’t talking about the stats here. In his opinion, it’s Mahomes’ dual-threat ability that makes him better than Brady. Certainly, Mahomes has better running ability than Brady.

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However, it’s also about who can make a better fourth-quarter comeback and lead his team to a win. A few years back, when Brady and Mahomes were all set to face each other in the Super Bowl, Irvin admitted that he would always pick Brady for a fourth-quarter comeback win.

“I want it to be Tom Brady. Period,” said Irvin back in 2021. “Ultimately, Kyle, these moments are made on the certain moments that you can make that play when you have to. Don’t tell me about what Tom did. Tell me about did he do what he needed to do to win the game?

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“And the answer has been yes to the tune of him in his 10th Super Bowl. That’s all I want. Aaron Rodgers been in one. Because somewhere along the line he didn’t make the right decision. It’s about decision making. We just get caught up on talent.”

So, that’s where the debate over who is better between Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes stands. It’s safe to say that while both signal-callers have achieved success in the league, there are certain things that make each of them better than the other.