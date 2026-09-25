“He Never Got a Chance”: Sean Taylor’s Ex-Commanders Teammate Reveals What Still Hurts Most About His Death

Sean Taylor’s career is best remembered for the extraordinary potential he showed during his brief time in the NFL. The Washington Redskins safety was only 24 when his life was cut short in November 2007 during a home burglary. His death left behind a career that appeared to be entering the most promising stage.

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But Taylor’s former teammate Ryan Clark recently offered a more personal reflection on what was lost. Clark, who spent a couple of seasons in Washington with Taylor, remembered not only the player Taylor was becoming on the field, but also the person he was becoming away from it.

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“The second saddest thing about his passing is that the world never got to see him be as great as he could have been,” Clark said of Taylor in a conversation with Daniel Cormier. “The most sad thing is he was becoming such an incredible man. And he never got a chance to show his daughter that, show his fiancée that at the time. And in my last conversation, I was just so happy for him. And for that to happen, they stole that from the world.”

Clark’s point about Taylor’s growth is backed by plenty of evidence from his fourth NFL season. In 2007, Washington had moved him into a true free-safety role, giving him greater freedom to use his size, speed, and range.

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He had already intercepted five passes in only nine games, putting him among the NFL’s interception leaders despite missing the final two games because of his knee injury.

At the same time, as Taylor’s daughter, Jackie, was born in May 2006, people around him repeatedly described a major change in his life afterward.

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“It’s hard to expect a man to grow up overnight,” his ex-teammate Clinton Portis said. “But ever since he had his child, it was like a new Sean, and everybody around here knew it. He was always smiling, always happy, always talking about his child.”

Head coach Joe Gibbs noticed the same transformation. Following Taylor’s death, Gibbs said he had seen “a real maturing process” over the previous year and a half and believed Taylor’s daughter had a major impact on him. ESPN reported that Taylor had stayed out of trouble following his daughter’s birth and was having the best season of his career.

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The Pro Bowler had also become more involved as a leader inside the Redskins’ locker room, with teammates electing him to the players’ committee that regularly met with Gibbs. Taylor’s own words from 2007 also show how seriously he had begun approaching both football and his life.

During training camp, he spoke about being healthy entering his fourth season and wanting to do everything possible to improve.

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“It’s almost like we play a kid’s game for a king’s ransom, and if you don’t take it seriously enough, one day you’re going to say, ‘Oh, I could have did this, or I could have did that,'” said Taylor in 2007. “I’ll just say that I’m healthy right now, and I’m going into my fourth year, so why not do the best that I can? Whether it’s eating right, whether it’s training myself right, or whether it’s studying harder. It’s whatever I can do to better myself.”

Sean Taylor passed away at the age of 24 on November 27, 2007. Per reports, he heard noises in his house the night before his death. While investigating the house, he was shot in the leg by a home intruder. While his fiancée, Jackie García, and their 18-month-old daughter, Jackie, were unharmed, Sean Taylor lost his life a day after he was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

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At the time of his death, Taylor had started 53 games for the Redskins, recording 305 combined tackles, 243 solo tackles, 2 sacks, and 12 interceptions.

Ryan Clark’s point about Sean Taylor’s potential, however, extends beyond statistics. Taylor had already become a Pro Bowl safety and was showing significant development in his fourth season. But at the same time, those closest to him were witnessing a young man embracing fatherhood, leadership, and greater responsibility.