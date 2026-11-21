Back in 2005, defensive end Justin Tuck joined the New York Giants as a third-round pick. But he arrived at perhaps the worst possible time if he wanted to immediately establish himself, with the defensive line already featuring seven-time Pro Bowler Michael Strahan. He had already spent 12 seasons with the Giants, leaving Tuck buried behind him and Osi Umenyiora on the depth chart.

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While there’s no denying that Strahan and Umenyiora served as mentors for Tuck, who ultimately went on to become a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Giants, it’s also fair to say that he initially had to compete for his place. Recently, Tuck opened up about his first impression of Strahan when he first met the Giants legend at practice in 2005.

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“I got drafted in 2005 and the first time I met Strahan was, I mean, from a real perspective, met him was at our first practice,” Tuck said on the Hustle Like You’re Broke podcast when asked whether he remembers how he first met Strahan. “Like, he came in for the OTA. He wasn’t doing much because it was his year 12. No, that wasn’t a shot. This is like when I got older in the league, I wasn’t doing too much in OTA either. But I think he came in and he was just saying hello to people, got a workout in, or whatever.”

Asked whether he felt Strahan was sizing him up, Tuck gave a telling answer, admitting, “This is a credit to him. He didn’t need to because he was so established at that point in time. I was more like, ‘How do I kick him out of the league? How do I get this guy to leave?'”

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Strahan wasn’t simply an aging veteran hanging around at the end of his career when Tuck arrived in the NFL. In 2005, the exact year Tuck joined the Giants’ defensive line, Strahan started all 16 games and recorded 11.5 sacks. That was his sixth double-digit-sack season at that point in his career.

By the time Tuck arrived, Strahan had already won NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2001, set the NFL single-season sack record with 22.5 in 2001, led the league in sacks again in 2003 with 18.5, and earned seven Pro Bowl selections and four first-team All-Pro selections.

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So, when Tuck says Strahan didn’t need to size him up because he was already “so established,” there’s plenty of statistical evidence to back up that observation. At the same time, though, Tuck has never shied away from crediting Strahan for his success. In fact, Tuck has previously named Strahan and Umenyiora as his mentors.

“I was lucky, because I had Strahan and I had Osi here,” said Tuck during his playing career. “I had the best of both worlds, because I had an old mentor and a young one. I was ears wide open, eyes wide open. It took a little bit of the burden off me because I had to just sit back and watch them and see how they did it. It was kind of easy for me to copy-cat that.”

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Tuck has also said Strahan and Umenyiora were hard on him early in his career.

“I didn’t know anything,” he added. “They used to call me ‘No arms Tuck’ because I wasn’t using my hands. I was just going off of speed and athletic ability. Strahan would say, ‘Go take that rep.’ At first, I was thinking, ‘Ah, he is just being lazy.’ But in the long run I said, ‘You know what, that rep did help me because it was something that he already knew was going to happen. I haven’t seen that formation before or something like that.’ He knew that and he would throw me in there. I thank those guys for that now.”

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Tuck eventually became an important part of that same Giants defensive-line group. Across his NFL career, the former third-round pick played in 147 games, started 107, and recorded 66.5 sacks, 508 combined tackles, and 354 solo tackles. In the process, he also won a pair of Super Bowl rings and earned two Pro Bowl selections.

In the end, Tuck never had to actually force Strahan out of the NFL. Strahan retired after the Giants’ Super Bowl XLII victory in 2007, leaving behind a legacy that Tuck would eventually help carry forward. What began with a young defensive end plotting to push a veteran out of the league ultimately became a relationship that helped shape Tuck into a star in his own right.