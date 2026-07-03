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“How’re You Gonna Make the Game Safer?”: Ex-MVP Puts NFL on Notice After Chris Johnson’s ALS Diagnosis

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Keshav Pareek

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Jul 3, 2026 | 1:16 PM EDT

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“How’re You Gonna Make the Game Safer?”: Ex-MVP Puts NFL on Notice After Chris Johnson’s ALS Diagnosis

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Keshav Pareek

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Jul 3, 2026 | 1:16 PM EDT

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USA Today via Reuters

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USA Today via Reuters

Player safety has always been a major topic of conversation in football, especially when it comes to head injuries. Repeated head impacts can increase the risk of neurological diseases later in a player’s life, including ALS. Former Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson revealed last month that he was diagnosed with ALS in 2025. Now, former Carolina Panthers quarterback and ex-MVP Cam Newton has raised serious concerns about the long-term health and safety of former NFL players.

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“I’m very intrigued to see what the NFL does in response to this,” Newton said on his 4th&1 podcast. “Because you don’t necessarily have to be in the NFL to kind of garner this. I see what happened to the Grey’s Anatomy actor. Multiple different individuals who suffer from this specific ailment.

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“Why I say the NFL is because a lot of head trauma is linked to ALS. So, how do or what’s the process to kind of have guardrails to say, “Number one, how are you going to make the game safer? Because Chris Johnson played in the era of the league where coming across the middle, being hit was still a kind of thing that was being celebrated.”

ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a neurodegenerative disease that could lead to muscle weakness, resulting in a person’s inability to speak, move, and breathe. Johnson’s condition, meanwhile, has progressed rapidly, as the Titans’ legend is now using a speech-generating device to converse.

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“Honestly, I don’t know if you really fully process,” Johnson said on Good Morning America. “At first you’re in shock. Then you realize you have two choices: You can give up or you can fight. I chose to fight.”

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However, ALS has long been a major concern among former NFL players. Stars like Steve Gleason, Dwight Clark, Tim Shaw, and many others were diagnosed with the disease after their playing careers. Clark, meanwhile, passed away just a year after his diagnosis. While the exact cause of ALS remains unknown, repeated head injuries are considered one of the potential risk factors that may contribute to the disease among athletes.

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According to research, repetitive head impacts (RHIs) and traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) may increase the risk of developing ALS. For a broader context, a study involving 19,423 NFL players who debuted between 1960 and 2019 and appeared in at least one professional game found that they had nearly four times higher ALS incidence and mortality rates than the general U.S. male population.

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In Johnson’s case, the first symptom of ALS was noticed after he failed to maintain a firm grip. At that time, his wife, Brittany, also thought that the running back’s NFL career could be a reason behind his weakness. However, Johnson later learned of his condition when doctors diagnosed him with ALS. Since then, the 40-year-old has received prayers from the NFL community for his recovery. While there is no known cure to treat ALS, Chris Johnson will remain under medication.

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Keshav Pareek

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Keshav Pareek is a Senior NFL Features Writer at EssentiallySports, where he has covered two action-packed football seasons. He also contributes to the ES Behind the Scenes series, spotlighting the lives of top NFL stars off the field. Keshav is known for weaving humor into serious sports writing and connecting with readers by tapping into the emotional heart of the game. He’s particularly fascinated by the NFL Draft’s “Green Room” drama and remains puzzled by Shedeur Sanders’ unexpected draft slide, an outcome he calls downright baffling. With a fresh wave of breakout talent on the horizon, Keshav is primed for another thrilling season. A lifelong NFL fan, Keshav closely follows quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, drawing inspiration from their leadership and playmaking ability in his coverage. He brings a mix of sharp analysis and narrative storytelling to every story, providing readers with a compelling view of the league both on and off the field.

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