“I Can’t Even Hold a Cup”: NFL Legend Chris Johnson Announces ALS Diagnosis as Prayers Pour In From Patrick Mahomes & More

Eight years after retiring from professional football, former Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson was enjoying life with his wife, Brittany Johnson, and their four children. But last year, Johnson and his family received devastating news after he noticed the first symptom of what was later diagnosed as ALS. Now, the NFL legend has revealed that he has been living with the disease for a year now.

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“There’s no history of ALS in my family,” Johnson said on Good Morning America, in a conversation with Michael Strahan. “My doctors believe my case is what’s called sporadic ALS, which is actually how the vast majority of ALS cases happen. That’s one of the reasons this disease can be so shocking. It can happen to someone who never expected it.”

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ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive neurological disorder that gradually damages nerve cells controlling voluntary muscle movement. According to the National Institutes of Health, the disease can eventually lead to paralysis, affecting a person’s ability to move, speak, swallow, and even breathe. While he was able to pick up his 7-year-old daughter just last year, Johnson is struggling to even hold a cup today.

A former first-round pick of the 2008 NFL draft, Johnson first noticed the ALS symptoms in his right hand when he struggled to maintain a grip. He recorded over 11,000 yards, which initially they thought could be the reason behind the weakness in his hand. However, the 40-year-old NFL legend was later “shocked” to find out his ALS diagnosis, as his condition is progressing rapidly.

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“It’s continued to progress much faster than I ever imagined. I want people to understand just how quickly ALS can attack your body,” Johnson said.

“I can’t even hold a cup if I try, and that’s despite being diagnosed relatively early and doing everything we can, including participating in multiple experimental treatments,” Johnson added. “That’s why early detection, more research, and better treatments are so important. We have to give people a better chance than what’s available today.”

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The diagnosis has also forced him to use a speech-generating device to converse. When the news about Johnson’s medical condition became public, the NFL world, including star Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, posted on social media showing their support for the former player.

“Man… Praying for CJ2K,” wrote Patrick Mahomes II.

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Meanwhile, Torrey Smith also took to his social media handle and wrote, “Prayers up for Chris Johnson! He** of a man and father. Keep fighting bro,” followed by ESPN draft analyst, Field Yates, who wrote, “Incredibly sad. Praying for Chris Johnson 🙏”

Even the Tennessee Titans’ controlling owner, Amy Adams Strunk, shared a statement when the news became public.

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“Some people leave a mark on the organization that you just can’t put into words,” the statement read. “Chris Johnson is one of those people for us. His leadership on the field, in addition to his impact in the locker room and Nashville community have written him permanently into the story of this franchise.

“Learning this news is extremely difficult, and we will support Chris every step of the way throughout his journey. We are holding him and his family close, and join our fans around the world in expressing our love for Chris.”

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One in 10 people suffering from this progressive neurological disorder survives 10-plus years. Chris Johnson has acknowledged that even though his diagnosis has changed his body, inside, he’s still the same person.