“I Think Its a Dumbass Penalty”: Jason Kelce Vents Frustrations After Cam Skattebo Penalized for Illegal Helmet Contact

It’s a rare occasion to see NFL officials flag an offensive player for lowering his helmet. Heading into Week 7 of the 2026 season, just four players had been penalized for it, and only one was on offense. However, during the New York Giants‘ matchup against the Houston Texans, running back Cam Skattebo was flagged for unnecessary roughness in the first quarter after lowering his helmet.

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The call didn’t sit well with a former Philadelphia Eagles center, who weighed in and called out the officials for penalizing the running back.

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“When you’re a ball carrier, if the running back hits the defensive player with the crown of his helmet and you get run over, that’s the defensive guy’s fault,” said Kelce on the New Heights podcast. “Hit him in the f***ing legs. What are we talking about? You’re the one who tried to tackle him up top. I think it’s a dumbass penalty.

“I think that the runner should have the ability to lower his shoulder and gain yardage however he wants, and if his head goes down with it, that’s the way it should be. I’m not a fan of the way this is called. I understand it’s a penalty, and this is what they wanted how they wanted officiated. I actually think he just lowered his shoulders. I didn’t think he actually lowered his head much.”

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The play occurred in the first quarter with over five minutes remaining. The Giants had the ball and led 7-3. Cam Skattebo took a handoff and ran toward the right side of the offensive line. He gained seven yards, but when he met Texans safety MJ Stewart, he lowered his head and made forceful contact.

Subsequently, Stewart was knocked to the ground, and officials threw a flag for unnecessary roughness. While Skattebo has certainly drawn attention for his running style, it was the first time he was flagged for lowering his head. The penalty wiped out the benefit of the seven-yard gain and pushed the Giants backward.

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After the game, however, the second-year running back acknowledged that he’s not going to change his running style despite the punishment.

“The NFL loves to post me when I do stuff like that but then also wants to take stuff from me,” said Skattebo after the game. “I’m going to run the ball like I want to run the ball. If I’m going to continue to get flags for it or fined for it, guess I’m going to play for free.”

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The penalty came after head coach John Harbaugh once again promoted Cam Skattebo as the Giants’ top running back. Skattebo didn’t get a carry in the Week 6 matchup, yes. But against the Texans, he finished with 124 yards on 17 carries, while also scoring one touchdown. The Giants recorded the fourth win of the season after defeating the Texans 27-21. But the running back drew attention for all the wrong reasons despite the win.