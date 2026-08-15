“I Was on North of 100 Pills a Day”: Browns Legend Bernie Kosar Reveals Shocking Extent of Medical Struggles After 96-Hour Coma

Bernie Kosar spent over a decade in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, and Miami Dolphins. During that stretch, the former NFL quarterback took countless hits and collisions, sustaining multiple concussions that eventually led to numerous neurological issues. For most of his NFL career, Kosar struggled to sleep and began relying on certain medications, especially during the final stretch of his career with the Dolphins.

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Fast forward to now, and after overcoming a liver transplant, Parkinson’s disease, and dementia, Kosar sat down with Sage Steele and recalled the physical and mental toll his NFL career took on his health.

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“One of the things that I used to talk about is 100-plus surgeries, 100-plus concussions, 100-plus broken bones, and stuff,” Kosar told Sage, “but I had 15 seizures, and the last couple of seizures, I was in a coma 72 and 96 hours, and I had one after I had a seizure in Chicago airport a couple of months after that game I was in a coma for 96 hours and I came out of that and the doctor in the Catholic hospital outside of the O-Hare airport came in after the 96th hour and he goes, ‘Man, you’re a tough guy. You made it. You’re doing great, but keep up with your prescriptions and protocols.’

“And I was on north of 100 pills a day at that point. Prescribed for 960 milligrams of OxyContin, over 100 milligrams of Adderall, and Vyvanse.”

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It was back in 2025 that Bernie Kosar addressed the health issues he faced during his football career. In a 30-minute episode of NFL Films Presents, Kosar revealed that while quarterbacking for the Dolphins, he began taking the painkiller OxyContin after struggling to sleep, noting that he would sometimes go three to five days without any sleep. As Bernie himself put it at that time, “That was a very dark time.”