“I Was Overlooked”: Redskins Legend Makes Passionate Case for Hall of Fame Induction After Being Snubbed for 11 Seasons

“It doesn’t make any sense.” That’s what London Fletcher told Kay Adams more than a year ago while discussing his repeated exclusion from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Fletcher has never hidden his disappointment with the selection process, having been overlooked year after year despite multiple NFL legends writing letters in support of his candidacy.

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Now, the former linebacker has reflected on another overlooked chapter of his career, going 11 seasons without a Pro Bowl selection, which he believes may have contributed to his continued absence from Canton.

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“I was overlooked those prior 11 seasons,” Fletcher told Rich Eisen. “Right now, my resume has four Pro Bowls. I mean, I very easily should have 10 or 12 Pro Bowls. As we know, the Pro Bowl is not an exact science, especially the way it is now. There is the fan element. There’s the popularity element. So I should have way more Pro Bowls on my resume. And then All-Pros. There were times where I definitely was deserving of more All-Pro teams that I didn’t make it.”

Fletcher was an undrafted free agent by the St. Louis Rams in 1998. From there, he went on to spend four seasons with the Rams, followed by five seasons with the Buffalo Bills, and his final seven seasons with Washington. During that span, however, Fletcher was overlooked for Pro Bowl honors for more than a decade.

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Eventually, he earned four consecutive Pro Bowl nods from 2009 through 2012. Across 16 seasons in the NFL, Fletcher also won a Super Bowl ring and two All-Pro nods. So, it won’t be unfair to say that London Fletcher deserves to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, as he knows that his numbers speak for themselves.

During his NFL career, Fletcher never missed a game, appearing in all 256 regular-season contests. Along the way, he recorded 2,039 tackles, 39 sacks, 109 tackles for loss, 19 forced fumbles, 23 interceptions, 12 fumble recoveries, and three touchdowns. However, despite retiring from the NFL in 2013, Fletcher has yet to be enshrined in Canton.

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“But as I look at the Hall of Fame and whether it’s current middle linebackers in the Hall of Fame or future Hall of Fame middle linebackers, I’m as deserving or even more deserving as some of the guys that are currently in the Pro Football Hall of Fame that played the middle linebacker position,” Fletcher added. “It’s just a matter of when, not if, and I look forward to when I make it to Canton.”

Last year, Fletcher was among the 52 Hall of Fame semifinalists announced in October. However, he failed to advance to the list of 15 finalists released in December. Even so, several former NFL players have publicly supported his candidacy by sending letters to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, including New England Patriots legend Tom Brady.

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“I have had letters written by Tom Brady to……it’s some heavy hitters….Curtis Martin, bunch of Hall of Famers, Tony Gonzalez, on my behalf that have competed against me and know what it was like. Shady (LeSean) McCoy just recently said I was the best linebacker he ever played against and he played against some great ones……..I don’t know what else I need to do,” he told Adams in 2025.

That said, Hall of Fame induction week is here, and London Fletcher will once again not be among those enshrined in Canton. Whether he finally hears his name called at this time next year, however, remains to be seen.