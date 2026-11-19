Kylie Kelce has never shied away from discussing the realities of motherhood, even when her experiences differ from what people might expect. While raising a family with former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, she has often spoken candidly about pregnancy, parenting, and the assumptions people make about their growing family. Now, the mother of four has opened up about an emotional experience that made her reconsider what she had imagined her family would look like.

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During her appearance on Conversations With Cam, Kylie revisited her second pregnancy, explaining how different symptoms from her first pregnancy convinced her that she was expecting a boy. However, learning that her second child was a girl left her surprised.

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“So I had a different experience during pregnancy with our second than our first. Just different symptoms. All of these things that had put my brain into has to be a boy. So to hear that it was a girl, I was like, ‘Shit, I was wrong.’ And then on top of that, for some reason, that was the moment where my brain was like, ‘You’re gonna have all girls.’

“The funny part is that it’s not that I wanted boys. It’s the idea that I wouldn’t get to meet a little Jason. And that to me is like, ‘Oh, it’s gonna make me cry. That’s what it was. And I didn’t realize it at the time, because I was just like, ‘Oh, we’re gonna have more kids.’ But it’s so frustrating for people to look at you and be like, ‘Don’t you want this?’ And it’s like, ‘I want what I get.'”

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This isn’t the first time Kylie has discussed experiencing gender disappointment during her second pregnancy. In December 2024, during the premiere episode of her podcast, Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce, she revealed that she cried for approximately 30 minutes after learning that her second child, Elliotte (Ellie), was a girl.

She explained that she had subconsciously convinced herself that she was carrying a boy because the pregnancy felt different from her first. At the same time, she also clarified that her initial reaction had nothing to do with how she eventually felt about her daughter.

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“We met Ellie and she was the sweetest, most lovely little girl, and she still is. But there’s always this underlying — you kind of lean in one direction. I always tell people we want healthy babies. Everyone thinks we went for a fourth to try for a boy. I knew we were going to get a girl.”

She also explained that she and Jason had never undergone gender reveals and wanted healthy babies above everything else. Meanwhile, Kylie Kelce’s experiences with pregnancy have also been shaped by an earlier loss. In July 2024, she publicly revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage before welcoming her first daughter, Wyatt. She recalled going for a 13-week ultrasound only to discover that there was no heartbeat.

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Kylie subsequently underwent a dilation and evacuation procedure. However, she also clarified that the experience made pregnancy different for her, emphasizing how grateful she was to be able to conceive again and have children. The revelation also provided context for why she doesn’t take pregnancy for granted.

Meanwhile, Kylie and Jason eventually welcomed their fourth daughter, Finnley Anne, in March 2025. She joined Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett, completing the couple’s family of four daughters. Kylie’s latest comments offer a more personal glimpse of the emotions she experienced when she first learned that her second child would be another girl.