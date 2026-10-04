“I Wasn’t Allowed to Talk”: Matt Hasselbeck Says Brett Favre’s Packers QB Room Didn’t Let Him Speak, So He Took Notes & Asked Later

When the Green Bay Packers drafted quarterback Matt Hasselbeck, his father had plenty of reasons to be excited. Hasselbeck was joining a team led by general manager Ron Wolf and head coach Mike Holmgren, with Brett Favre, a three-time MVP and two-time Super Bowl participant, already established as the starting quarterback. On paper, it looked like the perfect environment for a young quarterback to develop.

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In reality, however, Hasselbeck’s early years in Green Bay were not as smooth as he might have expected. The Packers had a crowded QB room, with Favre firmly at the center of the offense. And as a young sixth-round pick trying to learn the NFL, Hasselbeck wasn’t exactly in a position to speak up during meetings.

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Years later, the former Packers quarterback is revealing how he navigated those early days and learned from some of the biggest names in football.

“People are like, ‘Oh, you played in Green Bay.’ It’s like, ‘Well, I was the starting holder for field goals and kickers in Green Bay,'” said Hasselbeck. “More accurate would be: ‘You were allowed to be in the quarterback room when Mike Holmgren and Andy Reid were coaching Brett Favre.’ Now, I wasn’t allowed to talk. The backup quarterbacks were Doug Pederson and Rick Mirer.

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“So I would write down all the questions that I would ask if I was allowed to talk in the meeting. ‘What does this mean? What does that mean?’ On the walk from the quarterback room to the locker room, I would ask Doug Pederson or Rick Mirer. ‘What do they mean when they say Cover 4?’…They’d explain it to me. Having those veteran quarterbacks translate it was incredibly helpful.”

In his rookie season, Hasselbeck was extremely low on the depth chart. He was behind Favre and Doug Pederson, and Rick Mirer subsequently joined the group. Hasselbeck seemingly had very little confidence that he would become Favre’s eventual backup.

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However, Andy Reid, while serving as Hasselbeck’s position coach, told him that he could learn a great deal from Favre, particularly by watching how he handled the team. But Reid also cautioned him not to copy Favre’s mechanics.

That prompted Hasselbeck to pay close attention to Favre’s communication with teammates, his pregame talks, and his understanding with Favre.

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At the same time, a lack of communication during team meetings allowed Matt Hasselbeck to rely on other backup quarterbacks. Doug Pederson, in particular, played a key role in Hasselbeck’s mentorship early on. Pederson was a veteran quarterback in Green Bay and served as Favre’s backup before leaving for Philadelphia when Reid became the Eagles’ head coach.

Years later, when Pederson transitioned to coaching and after he became a Super Bowl champion, Hasselbeck jokingly said that he kind of started Pederson’s coaching career.

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“On the walk from the quarterback room to the locker room, I would ask Doug Pederson all the questions that I wanted to ask if I was allowed to talk in the meeting. So in a way, I kind of got Doug Pederson his start in coaching,” Hasselbeck told Tyler Dunne in 2023.

After spending three years in Green Bay, Hasselbeck eventually left Green Bay for the Seattle Seahawks. In Seattle, he became the team’s starter, made three Pro Bowls, and led his team to Super Bowl XL.

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That said, Hasselbeck’s time in Green Bay turned out to be far more valuable than his limited playing opportunities suggested. He may not have had much of a voice in the quarterback room, but by listening to Favre, learning from Holmgren and Reid, and leaning on veterans like Pederson and Mirer, Hasselbeck built the foundation for a successful NFL career.