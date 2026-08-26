“I Watched People Betray You, Demonize You”: Colin Kaepernick’s Wife Sends Strong Message as Ex-49ers QB Lands Major Award

It’s been a decade since former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began his peaceful protest against racial injustice. The protest drew both significant support and criticism, making Kaepernick one of the most prominent athlete activists in the U.S. Now, Kaepernick has been named the Muhammad Ali Center’s 2026 Humanitarian of the Year. As the honor was announced, his wife, Nessa, shared a heartfelt message for her husband.

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“10 years since you began your peaceful protest, and it cost you your hard-earned livelihood,” Nessa wrote in her Instagram story. “I watched people betray you, demonize you, and wish the worst for you. And through it all, you never wavered. You’ve asked for nothing.

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“In my lifetime, I never thought I would see the day when you would be appreciated for all that you have done. I was wrong. Slowly but surely, people are seeing what has always been true. You have always been on the right side of history. I pray you continue to receive the love, appreciation, and prayers you absolutely deserve.”

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The award has previously been received by Shaquille O’Neal, Christina Aguilera, Michael J. Fox, Patricia Arquette, Geena Davis, among others. Colin Kaepernick, meanwhile, will receive the award during a ceremony on November 7 in Louisville, Kentucky, at the Muhammad Ali Center.

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A former second-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft by the 49ers, Kaepernick served as the team’s starting quarterback for several seasons. In 2016, however, he began kneeling during the national anthem before NFL games to protest police brutality and racial inequality. While many supported his protest, others strongly criticized him for it.

One of the prominent names who came in support of the former NFL quarterback was Jay-Z. He wore his jersey on Saturday Night Live and rapped a lyric in his “Apeshit” song, “Once I said no to the Super Bowl: You need me, I don’t need you. Every night we in the end zone. Tell the NFL we in stadiums too.”

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Things escalated in 2019 when Jay-Z, through his entertainment company Roc Nation, signed a partnership with the NFL. Under the terms of the deal, Jay-Z and Roc Nation were responsible for helping select performers for the NFL’s major events, including the Super Bowl halftime show.

“We’re past kneeling,” Jay-Z said at that time, sparking a widespread debate.

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But fast forward to now, and Colin Kaepernick is all set to receive the honor come this November.

“Receiving the Muhammad Ali Center’s Humanitarian of the Year Award is an incredible honor,” he said. “Muhammad Ali lived with an uncommon courage to stand firmly in his convictions, even when doing so came at a great personal cost. He understood that our platforms are not simply ours to benefit from, but ours to use in service of others.

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“To be recognized in his name is simultaneously humbling and a responsibility. I remain committed to bring about justice, uplift our communities, and develop a world where all people can live with freedom, dignity, and self-determination.”

That said, Kaepernick’s upcoming recognition marks another significant moment in the long-running conversation surrounding his activism. As he prepares to accept the honor, the award adds a new chapter to a journey that continues to spark discussion years after his protest began.