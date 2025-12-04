Is Maya Brady African American? Father, NIL Deals & More About Tom Brady’s Baseball Star Niece

Essentials Inside The Story Dominant UCLA softball star Maya Brady enters professional softball as top pick

Maya Brady combines Pac-12 awards, home run record, and NIL success

Family legacy and mentorship from Tom Brady amplify her rising profile

The remarkable athletic talent in the Brady family extends beyond Tom Brady. His niece, the accomplished softball player Maya Brady-Timmons. Born to Tom’s older sister, Maureen Brady is an All-American pitcher in her own right. Maya has established herself as one of the most dominant college softball players in history.

Maya’s exceptional skill on the field is what truly defines her career. As a star shortstop and hitter for the UCLA Bruins from 2020 to 2024, Maya amassed a collegiate career tally of 71 home runs and 246 RBIs, ranking her second all-time in UCLA history in both categories.

Her senior year saw a blistering .448 batting average, earning her prestigious accolades such as the 2023 and 2024 Pac-12 Player of the Year awards and the 2023 Pac-12 Batting Championship.

“Most dominant athlete in the Brady family by far!” Tom Brady announced in 2021 on X.

Amongst her fans, her uncle is one of her greatest. While Maya Brady is carving out her own dominant legacy on the softball diamond, many fans are just getting to know the person behind the stats, from her diverse family background to her impressive business acumen off the field.

What is Maya Brady’s ethnicity?

Maya Brady’s background reflects a rich blend of her parents’ heritage. According to sources, Maya Brady is identified as African American by ethnicity. Her mother is reported to be White with Irish and German heritage, while her father is identified as Black.

Who are Maya Brady’s parents?

The roots of Maya Brady’s athletic prowess trace directly back to her parents, Maureen Brady (mother) and Brian Timmons (father).

Her mother, Maureen Brady, is a former collegiate star in her own right, earning All-American pitcher honors while leading the Fresno State softball team to multiple Women’s College World Series appearances in the early 1990s. Maya’s father, Brian Timmons, is an American lawyer.

The athletic legacy continues with Maya’s younger sister, Hannah Brady-Timmons, who is a standout college athlete and plays volleyball for the University of Michigan Wolverines.

What are Maya Brady’s NIL deals?

Maya Brady, the standout softball player from UCLA, has become a major figure in the world of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) endorsements. She has successfully partnered with several prominent companies, showcasing her appeal both on and off the field.

One of her unique partnerships is with Absolutely Ridiculous. This is a sports design company known for turning athletic gear into a kind of functional art. Maya Brady was the very first college athlete to sign an NIL deal with the company. Through this partnership, she is featured in their brand ads and promotional activities.

Brady also serves as the first-ever student-athlete spokesperson for Wescom Credit Union. This deal is focused on promoting financial education and banking services, specifically for the UCLA community. Beyond these major endorsements, her NIL portfolio is quite impressive, featuring deals with widely recognized brands such as Nerf, Sprouts Farmers Market, Dove, and American Eagle Outfitters.

How is Maya Brady related to Tom Brady?

Maya Brady is the niece of Tom Brady. Her mother, Maureen Brady, is Tom Brady’s older sister. Maya has called her uncle Tom a “father figure,” as she was raised by her single mom, and they share a very close relationship.

What is Maya Brady known for in college sports?

Maya Brady is known in college sports for being one of the most dominant and decorated softball players in UCLA and Pac-12 history.

How did Maya Brady become the top softball recruit in the nation?

Maya Brady’s successful path as a highly-touted college athlete has now firmly moved into the professional realm as a baseball star. The former UCLA softball star, who was the two-time Pac-12 Player of the Year, was recently selected as the No. 1 overall pick by the Oklahoma City Spark in the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) Expansion Draft, making her the official cornerstone of the new franchise.

This top pick followed an impressive debut season in the AUSL with the Talons, where she quickly proved her worth as a versatile, powerful hitter. This achievement, which has gained significant media attention, shows that Maya Brady is not only carrying on her family’s strong athletic tradition but is quickly becoming a dominant star in professional softball.

With her combination of talent, accolades, and growing professional presence, Maya Brady is not just extending the Brady legacy. She’s carving out her own. As she takes the next steps in professional softball, all eyes will be on how far this rising star can go.