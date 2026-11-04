“It Could Have Gotten Ugly”: Cam Newton Makes Honest Admission About Shilo Sanders Being Threatened at West Palm Beach Restaurant

Shilo Sanders is going through a rough patch in his personal life. He is still embroiled in an ongoing Chapter 7 bankruptcy case to discharge an $11.89 million debt. While Shilo is now trying to enjoy his time a little, he encountered a fan who started going at him. The incident reached Cam Newton, who let out a sigh of relief at how the situation then transpired.

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“Let me say this. Just because [screaming] you know of me doesn’t mean that you know me,” said Newton on the 4th & 1 with Cam Newton podcast. “Like bro, I know who you are. I don’t know who you are, dude. [laughter] Respectfully, brother, it’s all right. I am so grateful and thankful that this scene did not get bad. Yeah. Cuz it could have gotten ugly.”

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In the same podcast, Newton included the clips from Shilo’s vlog that Deion Sanders’ son posted on his YouTube channel. The former Colorado Buffaloes safety’s career never picked up after wrapping up his college. So, he started vlogging, sharing updates about his personal life on his YouTube channel, which has 323k subscribers.

On November 1, he uploaded one such video and titled it, “Shilo Gets Pressed in the Hood Doing a Food Review – Hook Fish & Chicken.” It left the fans intrigued about what Shilo had to go through.

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“We pulled up to West Palm Beach’s famous hooks chicken and out of nowhere, some random dude was looking for trouble,” he started the video.

“Yeah. Can I get the two wings? Shilo placed his order at the restaurant with his friend Stud without anticipating what was awaiting him.

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“I’m from the hood though,” the man who is not seen on the camera said. “I’m ordering no food? That what y’all saying?”

“What do you mean? I don’t work here,” said Shilo.

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He went on to criticize the Sanders family for allegedly failing to support the local community before following the confrontation with Shilo into the parking lot.

“I know who you are. That’s f****** up bro. This my city. West Palm Beach. What’s good bro? I hope y’all make it though. Y’all don’t do s*** for us bro. I hope ya’ll make it though,” the man kept rambling.

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Moments later, the man allegedly reached into his car for an unidentified object, prompting Shilo to leave rather than wait to see what he was reaching for. Getting rid of his cravings to try the Hook Fish & Chicken’s chicken wings, Shilo fled from the scene in his car.

“I don’t know what type of guy he is, bro, but he just was going crazy. Like, he’s like, schizophrenic, it seemed like he was tweaking, bro. And he just escalated it himself like out of his own brain. Like I don’t understand why. I don’t understand what he got against Deion Sanders, but he tripping,” Shilo added.

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“But I’m not going to stick around and find out cuz I don’t want to have to do nothing and then I have to fill out the paperwork or someone mess around and try to harm me or do something to me. So I had to just get up out of there.”

While his friend, Stud, stayed back at the restaurant to pick up the order, Shilo kept himself locked in the car and arrived to pick him up.

That’s because Shilo already has too much on his plate right now. He has been house hunting for a while now. And he is looking for a property in Florida itself. Out of the areas, West Palm Beach is now struck off from his wishlist of preferred areas to start a new life.

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“I wouldn’t live here, though,” he said. “Everything is a little too far for me. It’s a good place. I wouldn’t say it’s better than Miami, though, or Tampa. But the more I seen from Palm beach, like the better it was. Like, if I could see where the beach is located then definitely, for sure, like I’ll probably follow with that more. I can’t say I’ll be back, but we going to see him. That dude walking around somewhere. I promise you I’m not coming back.”

Shilo Sanders has faced legal challenges in the past, including an assault allegation made by John Darjean following a 2015 confrontation at a Dallas school. The dispute later became part of a legal battle that led Sanders to file for bankruptcy, with the case remaining unresolved.

Therefore, thankfully, in this latest incident, Sanders chose to walk away and left without being harmed.