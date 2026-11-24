Tom Brady might have seven Super Bowl rings in his cap and five Super Bowl MVP awards, but nobody prepared him for the challenge that parenting would throw at him. He became a dad when he was 30. Now at 49, he still aims to be a better father in the future while accepting his mistakes.

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“I’ve made a lot of mistakes. So, a lot like quarterback, I threw a lot of interceptions, and with everyone I tried to learn, and I’d hope I’m a better parent today than I was when I first started kids, and I hopefully I’m a better parent 10 years from now,” shared Brady on the High Performance podcast.

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The former New England Patriots quarterback had thrown 212 interceptions in his 23-year NFL career. However, he could redeem his image by bringing Lombardi trophies for the team. While his professional role gave him a second chance to prove himself, being a parent is not that flexible.

Brady has built a family with three children. His eldest son, Jack, is from his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan. The former quarterback and Moynahan ended their relationship before Jack was born in 2007. They now share the responsibilities as co-parents.

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Meanwhile, Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with supermodel Gisele Bündchen. When it comes to parenting the children, Brady and Gisele share joint custody and co-parent their two children after their divorce in October 2022.

That’s what led Brady to spend more time with his kids. However, he has made it clear that his sole purpose is just to strengthen his bonds with the kids. After all, all three kids need a parent, as they are now in their teens. Jack is 19, Benjamin is 16, while the youngest, Vivian, has just entered her teens (13).

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“The important thing for me in my personal life is to go where my kids are at, too,” he shared. “Not to say, ‘Hey kids, pay attention to the things I’m doing or what’s important to me.’ It’s been a really important lesson for me over the years to go to my kids and say, ‘What’s really important to you? What’s driving you? Or what are you scared of, or how can I pay attention to the things that you value?’

“So part of that is just being really open and present and also trying to be really relatable to the younger [generation], which I was very fortunate to learn over the course of my playing career.”

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We have already seen Brady making changes to his own routine to squeeze in more time for the kids. In one of the interviews, he had opened up about curtailing his own screen time.

“You just can’t say, ‘Hey, don’t do this. Don’t do this,’ and then you’re the one that’s breaking all your own rules,” Brady said. “Then you become a hypocrite, and kids are going to see right through that.”

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Definitely, he has tried to bring down his kids’ screen time to 30 minutes. But at the same time, with age and time, he has realized the importance of balance in parenting.

“There was a part when I was an early parent that I was kind of like, you know, ‘do it because I told you so,’” Brady says. “I think there’s a time and a place for that, but I think there’s more of a time and place for saying, this is why I believe it’s the best decision we can make for you.”

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As found in one of the interviews for Instagram’s “Carversations” series, Benjamin shared that he and his dad now exchange memes.