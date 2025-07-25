Jason Kelce Is Already ‘Devastated’ Over Travis Kelce’s Big Career Move as Chiefs Star Clears Retirement Stance

If you’ve already streamed Happy Gilmore 2, you know it’s full of wild cameos—but none more surprising than Travis Kelce—spoiler alert. Not in pads. Not on a mic. Nope—he’s in a suit, playing a picture-perfect waiter at a fancy dinner scene, the night before a major tournament. The guy’s all class, offering up drinks with charm and polish. Have we seen this calmness on the gridiron? Highly doubtful. For a minute, it feels like Kelce just wandered into the wrong movie. And then things take a turn.

Out of nowhere, Travis flips—his smile fades, the mood sours, and boom, he’s firing Bad Bunny’s character, Oscar, on the spot. It’s savage, hilarious, and way too smooth for someone making his comedy debut. The scene’s barely two minutes long, but he steals it with that switch-up. And while fans were loving it, you can’t help but wonder—what was going through Jason Kelce’s head watching his little brother go full villain?

Well, we can’t tell that, at least for now, or until the next episode of New Heights Podcast drops. But what we can tell is that Jason Kelce found Happy Gilmore 2 over-the-top, as he shared a cryptic reaction to the film. “Man, 10 minutes into Happy Gilmore 2…. Absolutely devastating start! How could anyone recover from that,” Jason shared his early reactions to Adam Sandler’s starrer.

He just reacted to the first 10 minutes of the film, sure. But the day is not far when we’ll see the Kelce brothers reviewing the film. And yes, especially Travis Kelce’s role. Maybe through Jason’s tweets. Or maybe on their podcast.

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!