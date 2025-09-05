Jason Kelce Takes Strong Public Stand for Jalen Carter After Dak Prescott Triggered Spitting Incident

Six seconds. That’s all it needed for the NFL 2025 season opener between the Eagles and the Cowboys to get dramatic, or controversial, whichever you prefer. That’s not the kind of start we expected, but it indeed started in this manner, or in a spitting manner, to be specific. Turns out, Dak Prescott and Jalen Carter found themselves against each other even before taking the first snap.

Of course, Philly kicked things off on a high note while torching Dallas 24-20 on Thursday Night at Lincoln Financial Field. But the debate around who spat first remained palpable. Was it Dak or Jalen? Well, right after things went down, Bussin’ With The Boys seems to have come up with a conclusion, probably. It was Dak who spat at first. Not on Jalen’s face, though. “DAK SPAT FIRST?!?!,” they shared on ‘X’ with a clip that showed Dak spitting on the ground.

And at least one Eagles’ legend noticed it and came back with his own thoughts. Yes, we’re talking about Jason Kelce. Kelce took to his official ‘X’ handle, shared the original post by Bussin’ With The Boys, and made a cryptic statement, “And the truth shall set you free,” he wrote. One would expect Jason to share his take on the controversy, considering the man spent his entire NFL career in Philly. But even though the truth sets Carter free, it still does not make his actions justifiable. Let’s look into it piece by piece.

During a pause after Thursday’s opening kickoff, the Eagles’ medical staff was busy with an injured teammate. Meanwhile, the camera caught Carter right up to the Cowboys’ huddle, locking eyes with America’s quarterback. And no doubt, Carter spat in Dak’s direction. That was all it took. The refs didn’t even blink: ejected the Eagles’ DT on an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty before he even touched the field. Talk about making a statement… and immediately paying the price.

The game resumed, Carter was criticized, and jokes started to swirl on social media. Then came the twist. Later in the game, footage emerged showing that Dak Prescott had spat first in Carter’s direction, aimed toward the turf. But at the end of the day, it was Carter who was ejected on an unsportsmanlike penalty. The 24-year-old DT owned his mistake and claimed that it won’t happen again. And Dak? Well, he broke his silence on the controversial incident.

Dak Prescott addressed spitting toward Jalen Carter’s direction

Losing Jalen Carter during the initial phase of the game left a 300-pound hole in the Eagles’ D-line. But that should be in the history books now, given that the reigning Super Bowl champions emerged victorious. After the game, Jalen Carter addressed his actions and claimed that it won’t happen again. “It was a mistake that happened on my side, and it just won’t happen again,” Carter said.

“I feel bad for my teammates and the fans out there. I’m doing it for them. … Not being able to start the game even, finish the game, it f—ed me up, but we’re going to get it better. It won’t happen again. I can make that promise.” But when video evidence showed it was actually Dak Prescott who triggered Carter’s action, the narrative shifted in an instant. Dak was expected to address the whole drama, and he sure did, sharing his side of the story.

“I guess I needed to spit and I wasn’t going to spit on my linemen. I just spit ahead and he goes, ‘You’re trying to spit on me?” Prescott explained. “At that point I felt like he was insulting me. I wouldn’t spit on somebody. I’m definitely not trying to spit on you. Like, we’re about to play a game. And he just spit on me in that moment and it was more of a surprise than anything.”

After Carter spat, the QB complained about it to the nearby official. Though Dak didn’t realize that Carter would be ejected, and called it “unfortunate,” sure. But one thing led to another, and the refs asked Carter to leave the field. A few hours later, the Eagles won: 24-20. And yes, Dallas took the L.