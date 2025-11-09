Jason Kelce’s Mom Donna Reveals Real Reason She Still Remembers Meeting Kylie Kelce for the First Time

Just like Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast, his wife, Kylie Kelce, also hosts a popular podcast, Not Gonna Lie. While Kylie has already hosted over 40-plus episodes, it’s her recent episode with mother-in-law Donna Kelce that is going viral. In the November 6 episode of Not Gonna Lie, Donna opened up about why she still remembers her first meeting with her then-future daughter-in-law.

“How tall you were. You had a sophisticated air about you,” Donna responded to Kylie. “I was just really impressed with how you carried yourself and how articulate you were, and I just was thrilled to death.”

Donna was bluntly honest in her reply to describe that instant connection with Kylie, a woman who would eventually become not only her son’s partner but the glue of the growing Kelce family. That mutual admiration has grown over time, and the duo are often seen together at family events, cheering on Jason and Travis Kelce at games.

Jason’s mom even said on the podcast how her granddaughters remind her of her two sons, Wyatt of Jason and Ellie of Travis, joking that Ellie is the bold one who “throws herself off the couch without abandon.”

Their conversation further reflected how the Kelce household has continued to evolve: Donna, who juggled the demands of a full-time bank job with raising her two boys, who never stopped moving, laughed about how different it was to watch her granddaughters grow up.

“The thing that just amazes me is how they will sit down and do a craft for a certain period of time,” she added. “That wasn’t my experience. It was constantly running around, jumping off of things, getting into trouble.”

For Donna, those moments have come full circle, chaotic, yes, but filled with love. Jason and Kylie have been close through family milestones. Donna just raves about Kyle’s strengths: “She is just one of those individuals that takes everything onto herself,” much like herself in temperament and values.

That connection has been there, celebrated in things such as family vacations, birthday celebrations, and milestones shared by them as a family, including Disney World excursions with the grandkids.

“We pretty much have the same temperature when it comes to what’s going on,” Donna once said of Kylie’s strength and independent nature.

Jason and Kylie’s amazing love story unveiled

Many of us think that Kyle got connected to the Eagles because of Jason. However, it’s not true; she has always been a Philadelphia fan.

The love story between the two started way back in 2015 when they matched on a dating app, Tinder. Although their first date was a disaster, as informed by Kylie, Jason passed out because he was too drunk. Still, he made sure to redeem himself with a second date.

The couple has four girls: Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett, and Finnley Anne, who have grown to be the centerpiece of their home. Jason once said being a dad is a job he has always known he wanted. Kylie has been similarly candid on motherhood… and hasn’t shied away from the challenges

She has also used her platform to advocate for girls in sports. As Donna Kelce said best, it has been “thrilling” to watch her family grow, and for the woman who raised two NFL stars, perhaps her favorite victory yet is seeing her son find the right teammate off the field.