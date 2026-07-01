Jason & Kylie Kelce Celebrate Incredible $3.69M Milestone After Eagles Autism Event

For the sixth time in a row, the former Philadelphia Eagles‘ legend, Jason Kelce, and his wife, Kylie Kelce, have raised money for the Eagles Autism Foundation through their annual fundraiser: the 6th annual Team 62. Held on June 24th at Ocean Drive in Sea Isle City, the event raised over $1.26 million for the greater cause.

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“We are beyond thankful for everyone’s support and generosity in setting a Team 62 fundraising record,” Jason and Kylie said in a statement. “While we are certainly humbled by the overwhelming success this year, it’s not surprising when you’re surrounded by such an incredible group of people. The growth of this event all starts with our good friends at the OD for enthusiastically leaning into this idea of ours back in 2021.

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“Six years later, we now stand here amazed at what we’ve accomplished for the autism community. A special thank you also goes out to the Eagles organization, the incredible town of Sea Isle City, and most importantly, the best fans in the world for always showing up and supporting such a worthy cause.”

As that went down, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed that since its inaugural event in 2021, Jason Kelce’s Team 62 fundraiser has raised over $3.69 million for the Eagles Autism Foundation. Before the evening event on June 24, the Eagles Autism Foundation also hosted an inclusive community event.

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The activities included All-Abilities Football Clinic, Cheerleader Clinic, Eagles Drumline Clinic, Beachside Yoga, and Interactive family activities. Jason and Kylie’s 6th Annual Team 62 event kicked off at 4:00 PM and featured special guests as celebrity bartenders, including Eagles players like Cooper DeJean, Ty Robinson, Jalyx Hunt, along with Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, the Eagles’ cheerleaders, and mascot SWOOP.

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Meanwhile, fans contributed through cover charges, bartending tips, raffles, merchandise purchases, and direct donations. The event also raised money through the fourth annual Beer Bowl at the Sea Isle City Yacht Club, a family-friendly All Abilities Clinic at Excursion Park, a beach yoga class, and an online auction. The Beer Bowl took place on June 25, at 11:00 AM onwards, with a $50,000 cash prize on the line.

“Jason and Kylie Kelce have always been incredible ambassadors for the Eagles Autism Foundation,” Executive Director of the Eagles Autism Foundation, Ryan Hammond, said. “It is their passion, creative vision, and drive that have transformed this annual fundraiser into one of our biggest events. We are truly fortunate to have their support and would like to thank everyone – in person and around the world – who helped make this year’s Team 62 fundraiser a year to remember.”

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That said, with another year in the books, Team 62 has further cemented its place as one of the Eagles Autism Foundation’s signature fundraising events, with Jason and Kylie Kelce remaining the center of attention.