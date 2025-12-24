Forgotten 49ers QB Restarts Troy Aikman Feud 24 Years After Humiliating Peyton Manning & Colts

Essentials Inside The Story Troy Aikman questioned a pass interference call during the 49ers–Colts broadcast.

Jeff Garcia publicly challenged Aikman’s analysis on Instagram.

Dee Winters’ late pick-six ended Indianapolis’ comeback attempt.

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Indianapolis Colts 48-27 in a Monday night game that felt like a throwback to the past, where Indianapolis Colts coach Jim Mora delivered his infamous “Playoffs?” rant after losing a game to the 49ers 24 years ago, in 2001. Similarly, this game too wasn’t without any drama, as it has now caused tensions off the field between two famous retired players. It started when TV announcer Troy Aikman criticized the players during a pass interference play.

Overshadowed by Hall of Fame contemporaries like Troy Aikman and Peyton Manning, Jeff Garcia’s role in that era has largely faded from mainstream NFL memory despite his on-field success. Now, he is back in the spotlight again after trending on Instagram for blasting Aikman. Garcia argued that Aikman was being unfair as he wrote on his Instagram story,

“You’re blaming the [tight end] for a poor route, but the linebacker squeezed him. The throw should have gone to the running back in the flat. Come on, man. Rivers should not have thrown that ball. Young QBs, take the flat throw! The linebacker is out-leveraged, and the corner is soft. Pick 6 #49ers I’ll take that!”

Well, this was in respect to Aikman’s comments during the game, where he said,

“The ball is a little underthrown,” Troy Aikman said on the ESPN broadcast. “I actually think Luter plays this pretty well.”

This occurred late in the second quarter when Colts quarterback Philip Rivers launched a deep pass to wide receiver Alec Pierce. Although 49ers cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. appeared to break up the play, officials called a pass interference penalty. This call gave the Colts a major boost, allowing them to kick a field goal just before halftime and cut the 49ers’ lead to 24–17.

Imago Jeff Garcia criticizes Troy Aikman’s comments (Image via Instagram @jeffgariaqb5)

However, the momentum shifted late in the fourth quarter. As the Colts tried to mount a comeback, 49ers linebacker Dee Winters intercepted a pass from Rivers and returned it 74 yards for a touchdown with only 3:26 left to play. This “pick-six” effectively ended the game and seriously damaged the Colts’ postseason chances.

On the other side of the ball, Brock Purdy had the best game of his career. He finished with 295 passing yards and five touchdowns, leading the 49ers to their fifth straight victory. While the Colts’ veteran quarterback put up a fight, it was San Francisco’s explosive offense and late defensive play that secured the win.

The former 49ers QB relives his past game from 2001

Jeff Garcia, through his series of Instagram stories, makes a comparison of the current game with that from 2001, where he says Troy Aikman never gave him the credit for his performance, similar to the pick 6 player from the recent Monday’s game.

“‘No respect, I tell you,'” shared Garcia on another story, “feeling like Rodney Dangerfield. Aikman never gives credit to this guy #5. Who was the QB of that famous “Playoffs Playoffs” game? Yes Peyton Manning for the @colts and me for the 49ers. Yes. We kicked their ass all over the field. Peyton threw 5 picks.”

Twenty-four years ago, the San Francisco 49ers traveled to Indianapolis and looked every bit like the dominant dynasty. While the game was a major win for San Francisco, it became immortalized in NFL history for a post-game press conference that fans still quote today.

The Indianapolis Colts actually held a 21-20 lead during the game, but the wheels fell out from under them in the second half. The 49ers (who moved to 8-2 with the win) were incredibly efficient, turning five Colts turnovers into 23 points.

Peyton Manning had one of the roughest outings of his young career. Although he racked up 370 passing yards, he threw a career-high four interceptions. The 49ers’ defense was relentless as Zack Bronson intercepted Manning and returned it 48 yards for a touchdown. Rashad Holman grabbed another pick after a ball bounced off a receiver’s hands. Ahmed Plummer recorded the final interception that set up the closing score.

Imago Jeff Garcia recalls the 2001 Colts vs 49ers game (Image via Instagram @jeffgariaqb5)

While Manning struggled, 49ers quarterback Jeff Garcia remained steady. He completed 14 of 22 passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns. Star receiver Terrell Owens caught a 35-yard touchdown strike, and running back Garrison Hearst sealed the 40-21 victory with two rushing touchdowns, including a late 43-yard sprint to the end zone.

The game’s legacy was cemented in the locker room afterward. Colts Coach Jim Mora was devastated by the “disgraceful” performance. When a reporter asked about the team’s chances of making the postseason, Mora delivered the legendary line:

“Playoffs? Don’t talk about playoffs. Are you kidding me? Playoffs? I’m just hoping we can win a game!”

The loss was the Colts’ third in a row and their fourth straight loss at home, effectively ending their hopes for the 2001 season. For the 49ers, it was their fourth consecutive win, proving they were once again a force to be reckoned with in the NFC.