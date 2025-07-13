Jerry Rice Doesn’t Hesitate in Sending Strong Message to Brandon Aiyuk as 49ers Get Update on WR’s Return

In 1997, Jerry Rice stepped into a season opener expecting to extend his NFL-record 189-game streak. Instead, he crumpled to the turf with a shredded ACL and MCL—a nightmare that should’ve ended any dreams of another Pro Bowl. Fourteen weeks later, he charged back, defying medical logic, only to fracture his kneecap on a simple touchdown catch. “I feel that I rushed myself back to the football field,” Rice said. The league watched, stunned, as the most durable receiver alive confronted the cruelest twist of his career.

But Rice wasn’t finished. By 36, he torched secondaries for 1,157 yards and nine touchdowns, reminding everyone that greatness can outlast any injury report. Over the next five seasons, he amassed more yards after 35 than most receivers tally in a lifetime—more than 6,400 in all competitions. So, when Brandon Aiyuk faced his own crossroads, Rice didn’t hesitate to share the truth: the body heals, but patience is what makes the return unforgettable.

Aiyuk is returning following a gruesome injury in week 7 of the 2024 season, tearing his ACL and MCL. Rice’s advice? “Don’t rush it.” The 49ers legend rushed his return in the ’97 season, and things went south from there. No wonder he doesn’t want the same fate for the young wideout. “He’s (Aiyuk) going to want to prove to everyone, ‘Hey look, I’m back.’ It’s going to take some time for him,” the 49ers legend said. “I’d rely on those other guys to do most of the work and just blend him back in.”

Bradon Aiyuk is expected to return for the 2025 season, but don’t expect him to show up every week for the 49ers. The 27-year-old wideout sustained an ACL and MCL tear back in October 2024 during the week 7 matchup against the Chiefs. Considering a standard recovery timeline for ACL+MCL tears ranges from 9 to 12 months (assuming no additional complications), the recovery could lean closer to 12-14 months. That means it’s likely for Aiyuk to miss out on at least the first four games of the regular season.

“He is making his way back. He’s still in the middle of it, so he’s working through that.” Coach Kyle Shanahan expressed his optimism about the wideout. “He’s been around, he’s been rehabbing for the most part, but he’s been out to some practices.” ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared another layer on Aiyuk’s recovery, claiming that Dr. Neal ElAttrache is pleased with the receiver’s progress since having surgery. “He’s coming along. I would think he’s ready to play by midseason,” he said.

Taken all together, Brandon Aiyuk will reportedly return by midseason. But with the training camp ahead, the 49ers are expected to be more cautious about his recovery.

49ers walk a fine line of optimism and caution on Aiyuk’s return

Ahead of the 2024 season, Brandon Aiyuk signed a four-year $120 million contract extension with the 49ers. But after he went down with the injury, the rumor mill started buzzing around a potential trade. The reasons seemed palpable: the wideout’s recovery was still in limbo. Plus, he was too expensive to bench for the 49ers. But Aiyuk shrugged it off.

“They was talking bout trading me while I was off p**cocets /muscle relaxers and peeing in a cup by my bed,” he wrote a few weeks ago. “Couldn’t walk for 10 weeks ain’t nobody trading for me.” And the way things have unfolded, it’s certain the 49ers are not interested in trading him. Still recovering from injury, and the veterans returning for the Niners’ training camp on July 22, it’s unlikely for the wideout to pad on just yet. However, as per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, Aiyuk is ready to start his season sooner than expected.

“I hear that knee is even ahead of schedule,” Maiocco said last week. “From what I understand, he’s doing really well. From what I understand is, he could be ready Week 1. But also, because there was more to it than a clean ACL. There was ACL, MCL, some other stuff. They wanna be extra cautious with him. And so, even though the timeline, everything being equal might point to Week 1.”

Aiyuk had a standout season in 2023, where he caught 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and racked up 7 receiving touchdowns. Given that he’s returning following a devastating injury, all eyes will be on him. But Maiocco noted that, “I think the feeling inside of the organization has always been, don’t take any chances. Start him off on PUP when they report to training camp on July 22, and more than likely have that carry over into the regular season.”

The Niners will kick off their regular season on September 8 against Seattle. Some believe that the guy will take at least four games before returning, while others are on board with week 1. Will he? Won’t he? That remains to be seen.